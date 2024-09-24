Meet the team who have brought back Ballater bakery (and its famous bread)

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Meet the team who have brought back Ballater bakery (and its famous bread)

The Ballater Baker has been "super busy" since opening its doors to customers.

Kill Mckay and Grant Anderson standing inside bakery
Jill Mckay and Grant Anderson at The Ballater Baker. Image: Kamo Thomson/DC Thomson.
By Ellie Milne

The opportunity to keep “the home of the famous Balmoral bread” in Ballater was one Jill Mckay could not let pass her by.

The premises at 8 Golf Road in the village has been home to bakery businesses for decades – with Byron Bakery taking over from Chalmers in 2o21.

Earlier this year, the bakery closed its doors and removed its well-known monochrome sign with many locals and visitors questioning if someone new would step in.

The Ballater Baker storefront
The Ballater Baker opened on August 6. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

When Jill heard about the closure, she jumped at the chance to bring a bakers back to Ballater.

The Peterculter resident has teamed up with Grant Anderson, from Sheridan’s the Butcher on nearby Bridge Street, to open The Ballater Baker.

“When Byron Bakery closed we saw an opportunity we didn’t want to pass us by,” Jill said. “So we decided to give it a shot.

Selection of pies and pastries at The Ballater Baker
Grant Anderson from Sheridan’s the Butcher makes the pies sold in the bakery. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“We know how busy Ballater is and how important the bakery is to the village, it is an asset and it would have been a shame to see it go completely.

“So many people use the bakers.”

Welcome to The Ballater Baker

The first step Jill and the team took for the new business was finding the perfect baker for the store.

Andy Hutcheon holding load of Balmoral bread
Andy Hutcheon holding a loaf of the famous Balmoral bread. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Andy Hutcheon has worked as a baker on and off for 36 years and had the recipe for Balmoral bread handed down to him.

“We’re really lucky we’ve got Andy working with us,” Jill said. “He has been at the Bakers in Ballater since way back having worked at Chalmers and briefly at Byron.

“He knows the place and is super experienced – and knows the famous Balmoral bread recipe. It was important for us to get the right person.”

Balmoral bread
The bakery in Ballater is famous for its Balmoral bread. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

While Andy is working on the signature bread and other baked goods, Grant is also busy making the pies and pastries for the store.

“We’ve also got an apprentice baker, a young lad from Aboyne, and a lady doing other sweet treats,” Jill added.

“A couple of the girls who previously worked in the front of the shop have also come back to us, they were all happy in their jobs.”

Supplying famous bread to Royal Family

Petra Hajna and Stef Lyon behind the counter of The Ballater Baker
Petra Hajna and Stef Lyon behind the counter of The Ballater Baker. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

The Ballater-based bakery has been one of more than 800 Royal Warrant holders in the UK for several years.

The Ballater Baker has now also been granted this accolade as a mark of recognition for supplying baked goods to the Royal Family.

“We’re lucky to be doing that as well,” Jill shared. “Byron Bakery had the Royal Warrant and always supplied bread to Balmoral but we weren’t sure how it would work.

“We just opened up and waited to see what would happen but Balmoral approached us within the first week and asked us to supply them.”

Customers waiting at bakery counter
Customers waiting to purchase a baked treat at The Ballater Baker. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

The new bakery opened its doors to the public on August 6 and has been busy with tourists and locals alike in the weeks since.

“It’s been super busy,” Jill said. “People seem happy to have us here.

“We’ve been finding our feet this summer but we have a lot of ideas for next year – we hope to really go for it.”

Conversation