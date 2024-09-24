Liquidators reveal key reasons why Elgin housebuilder Morlich Homes failed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Liquidators reveal key reasons why Elgin housebuilder Morlich Homes failed

All employees were dismissed with effect taking place on September 23.

By Alex Banks
Morlich Homes in Elgin has gone into liquidation. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Morlich Homes in Elgin has gone into liquidation. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Increased construction costs and “worsening” market conditions have been blamed for the collapse of an Elgin housebuilder.

Morlich Homes ceased trading yesterday after the board came to the decision in a meeting earlier this month.

Its five staff received a letter yesterday to let them know they would be dismissed with immediate effect.

Mha partner Michael Reid has been appointed to handle the winding up of the housebuilder.

Mr Reid is a licensed insolvency practitioner and partner at MHA, based in the Aberdeen office on at Carden Place.

Morlich Homes constructed its first house in December 2010. It prided itself on a reputation for creating “high-quality, distinctive homes” along the Moray coast.

Sales slowed down ‘considerably’

Mr Reid confirmed there were a number of reasons behind the decision to liquidate Morlich Homes.

He said: “Due to the increased costs of construction and worsening market conditions, plot sales slowed down considerably.

“Construction costs of the factory that Morlich Homes built in Elgin were in excess of the projected sum, causing cash flow problems.

Morlich Homes director John Main pictured at one of the Morlich Homes sites in 2021. Image: HIE

“After a full review of the options, Morlich Homes ceased trading activities permanently shortly prior to liquidation in order to protect all stakeholder groups.”

After being appointed yesterday, Mr Reid also confirmed creditors would be sent a report on September 24, which will be posted on the creditor portal.

The liquidator is currently reviewing what next steps are possible for customers who have already put down deposits or paid any amount towards an unfinished home.

What liquidation means for Morlich Homes assets

Mha said Morlich Homes assets will now be valued before being sold to settle creditors in full.

These include its Elgin factory, which cost the firm £1.1 million to build three years ago.

It was expected to create 14 jobs, adding to the 15 Morlich Homes employed at that time.

It also has nine serviced plots with planning permission in Elgin as well as a former show house in Buckie.

Mha said: “Current indications suggest that asset realisations should be sufficient to settle the secured creditor in full, leaving a residual balance for preferred and unsecured creditors.”

John Main, managing director of Morlich Homes.

These assets are being subject to an independent valuation.

Meanwhile, Morlich Homes’ other assets include plant, machinery and vehicles subject to hire purchase and sundry debtors.

These are also being valued, by Thainstone Specialist Auctions in Inverurie, and will be sold as soon as possible.

Morlich Homes’ former managing director, John Main, has been contacted for comment.

