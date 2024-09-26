Sainsbury’s wants to take over Inverurie Homebase without need for planning hurdle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Sainsbury’s wants to take over Inverurie Homebase without need for planning hurdle

The supermarket chain has struck a deal to take over the unit on Oldmeldrum Road.

By Ben Hendry
Homebase in Inverurie
Homebase in Inverurie

Sainsbury’s is hoping to bypass the usual planning process as the supermarket takes over the Homebase unit in Inverurie.

The chain has struck a deal to take on the lease for the unit Aberdeenshire town’s Oldmeldrum Road.

It’s one of 10 Homebase stores being transferred to Sainsbury’s, and the change is expected to happen next year.

Now, supermarket bosses are appealing for Aberdeenshire Council to speed up the process.

So what’s the planning issue?

The site is owned by Manchester-based David Samuels Property, which has leased it to Homebase for several years.

Sainsbury’s has already taken care of the business side of things by arranging to take over the lease.

Normally, this might also mean that the supermarket needs to ask the council for permission to change the use of the building.

The Homebase in Inverurie could be turned into a Sainsbury’s without the usual planning process. Image: DC Thomson

And, as part of the planning process, residents or other businesses can choose to either support or object to the development taking place.

Sainsbury’s seeking ‘reassurance’ over Inverurie planning permission

But in this case, they argue that the unit at the Inverurie Retail Park already has “an unrestricted retail permission”.

They explain that, when the retail park itself was granted planning permission in 2007, there were “no clauses” applied to the various units.

The retail park under construction in 2009. Image: DC Thomson

Sainsbury’s agents, Alder King Planning Consultants, add: “It is clear from the above that when the decision was granted it was the council’s intent for the unit to be available for any retail use, given its important location within the centre of Inverurie.”

So they are instead only seeking “reassurance” from the local authority that it can move in without the need for any paperwork.

Why does Inverurie need a Sainsbury’s?

The consultants say the chain will bring an in-store Argos to the town as well.

There’s already a Lidl at the site. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson

They add: “This development will enhance convenience for shoppers, foster healthy competition, increase consumer choice, and contribute positively to the local economy.

“Introducing a new supermarket operator into a competitive market encourages existing retailers to raise their standards, improve customer service, and deliver competitive pricing.”

Sainsbury’s will compete with Lidl and Iceland Food Warehouse at the retail complex.

You can see the Inverurie Sainsbury’s planning plea here.

Conversation