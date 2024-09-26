Sainsbury’s wants to take over Inverurie Homebase without need for planning hurdle

Sainsbury’s is hoping to bypass the usual planning process as the supermarket takes over the Homebase unit in Inverurie.

The chain has struck a deal to take on the lease for the unit Aberdeenshire town’s Oldmeldrum Road.

It’s one of 10 Homebase stores being transferred to Sainsbury’s, and the change is expected to happen next year.

Now, supermarket bosses are appealing for Aberdeenshire Council to speed up the process.

So what’s the planning issue?

The site is owned by Manchester-based David Samuels Property, which has leased it to Homebase for several years.

Sainsbury’s has already taken care of the business side of things by arranging to take over the lease.

Normally, this might also mean that the supermarket needs to ask the council for permission to change the use of the building.

And, as part of the planning process, residents or other businesses can choose to either support or object to the development taking place.

Sainsbury’s seeking ‘reassurance’ over Inverurie planning permission

But in this case, they argue that the unit at the Inverurie Retail Park already has “an unrestricted retail permission”.

They explain that, when the retail park itself was granted planning permission in 2007, there were “no clauses” applied to the various units.

Sainsbury’s agents, Alder King Planning Consultants, add: “It is clear from the above that when the decision was granted it was the council’s intent for the unit to be available for any retail use, given its important location within the centre of Inverurie.”

So they are instead only seeking “reassurance” from the local authority that it can move in without the need for any paperwork.

Why does Inverurie need a Sainsbury’s?

The consultants say the chain will bring an in-store Argos to the town as well.

They add: “This development will enhance convenience for shoppers, foster healthy competition, increase consumer choice, and contribute positively to the local economy.

“Introducing a new supermarket operator into a competitive market encourages existing retailers to raise their standards, improve customer service, and deliver competitive pricing.”

Sainsbury’s will compete with Lidl and Iceland Food Warehouse at the retail complex.

You can see the Inverurie Sainsbury’s planning plea here.

