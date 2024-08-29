Aberdeenshire Homebase to close and become Sainsbury’s supermarket

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Aberdeenshire Homebase to close and become Sainsbury’s supermarket

Sainsbury's is guaranteeing an interview with Homebase workers at risk of redundancy.

By Rob McLaren
The Aberdeenshire Homebase will close and be turned into a Sainsbury's. Image: Google Maps
The Aberdeenshire Homebase will close and be turned into a Sainsbury's. Image: Google Maps

Supermarket giant Sainsbury’s has struck a deal with Homebase to acquire its Aberdeenshire store.

Sainsbury’s will take on the lease for the Homebase unit in Inverurie.

Homebase confirmed its shop will close next year before being turned into a supermarket.

It will put Sainsbury’s in direct competition with Lidl, which has a neighbouring unit at Inverurie Retail Park.

Homebase closure

Inverurie is one of 10 Homebase shops being acquired by Sainsbury’s. The transaction is expected to be completed early next month.

The gross investment value of the acquisition, including cost of leases, acquisition premium and fit-out costs, is expected to be approximately £130 million.

Each of the new Sainsbury’s will employ an average of around 100 staff.

Homebase did not confirm the number of staff it employs in Inverurie.

A spokesperson said: “Our store in Inverurie will close in 2025. All team members in the store will be offered the chance to interview for Sainsbury’s.”

Sainsbury’s plans for Inverurie supermarket

Sainsbury’s said the new shops will mean nearly 400,000 more people will be within a 10-minute drive of a Sainsbury’s supermarket.

It said the stores will “offer with a refreshed, innovative look and feel and excellent sustainability credentials”.

It said the first of the new shops will open next summer, with all turned into a Sainsbury’s by the end of 2025.

Sainsbury’s also confirmed it will guarantee an interview for any Homebase worker placed at risk of redundancy.

The Sainsbury's on Berryden Road in Aberdeen will see it's DRS point removed before the scheme is even introduced. Image: Kami Thomson/DCT Media
The Sainsbury’s on Berryden Road in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DCT Media

Simon Roberts, chief executive officer of Sainsbury’s, said: “We have the best combination of value and quality in the market and that’s winning us customers from all our key competitors and driving consistent growth in volume market share.

“We want to build on this momentum which is why we are growing our supermarket footprint.

“Our ambition is to be customers’ first choice for food and these new stores will showcase some of the best that Sainsbury’s supermarkets have to offer to even more communities around the country.”

Homebase was established at the end of the 1970s as part of a joint venture by Sainsbury’s and Belgian retail group GB-Inno-BM.

In 2001, Sainsbury’s sold Homebase to focus on its main supermarket business.

According to reports last month, current owner Hilco Capital has been in talks with The Range about selling the DIY retailer.

