Daughter’s tribute to ‘bubbly’ Jenny Murray, familiar face of Morrisons Inverurie

For more than a quarter of a century Inverurie shoppers could be sure of one thing: a visit to Morrisons included a smiling Jenny Murray, there to serve them.

The Turriff granny-of-two, worked in the supermarket for 27 years and since the news of her death was announced last week, scores of friends and loyal customers have taken time to post tributes online.

“My mum just loved people. She had so much time for everyone, and she really cared. She was one of a kind,” said Donna Watson, Jenny’s daughter.

‘Born to look after people’

Jenny was born Jennifer Buchan in Ellon on September 14 1955. Daughter of home help Gladys, and Edward, who eventually worked in an Inverurie Paper Mill, she had a transient upbringing.

“For a while my granda was a farm labourer working farm to farm. As kids, mum and her siblings, moved schools dozens of times,” added Donna.

One of three children, the last school Jenny attended was in Kintore but she left at 14.

She found part-time work in a Kintore cafe before getting her first full-time post at the mill.

Being in an industrial environment didn’t suit Jenny, however. Looking after people would become her vocation.

Jenny found her dream job… becoming a mum

On leaving the mill Jenny became a house mother for a children’s home in Dyce. From there she worked in a girls’ hostel in Inverness. The young women came from all over the Highlands and Islands to be educated, and in Jenny, they found someone who cared.

When her time in childcare was over Jenny turned to cooking.

She worked in multiple hotels before moving into retail.

In 1979 Jenny fulfilled the role of her life in becoming mum to Donna. Later adding granny to her resume, she always found time for family.

“Mum has always been there for me, no matter what. It’s really hard being a grown up having to deal with the loss of a parent,” she said.

‘Mum always did the best she could,’ said daughter Donna

In the late 90s, when Jenny finally secured a role in Morrisons Inverurie, she “found her fit.”

Though latterly she “slowed down a bit”, working various roles within the store, she’s best known for her many years in charge of the cafe.

“She just loved it. I mean REALLY loved her job. I didn’t inherit her insatiable love of people,” Donna joked, “but mum never tired of chatting, smiling and doing the best she could for her customers.”

When she wasn’t working Jenny liked to go to lunch with friends or retire to her “peaceful place” in Turriff where she could potter in her garden.

Cancer unexpectedly cut Jenny’s life short

After successfully battling cervical cancer many years ago Jenny was diagnosed with cancer again in Autumn last year.

“This time it was in her bladder. She was having treatment but just a few months ago we were told it wouldn’t be curative. We did think we would have more time with her though,” Donna added.

Believing there would be 12-18 more months together Jenny began planning for Christmas and her birthday.

“Sadly she took a turn for the worse and very quickly went downhill,” Donna explained.

‘She was an amazing lady’

Jenny passed away on August 26, aged 68.

“Mum’s final days were spent in the Anchor Ward. It was such an incredible place. We couldn’t have asked for better care. ”

On the online notice of her death tributes came flooding in.

Laura Annand wrote: “Jenny was a pleasure to work with and always made time to speak to people, and was always smiling.”

“Jenny was an amazing lady who I had the pleasure of working with for five years in Morrisons. She was a ray of sunshine She will be missed,” added Lois Henderson.

Final send-off will be ‘fitting’ celebration of life

A celebration of Jenny’s life is to take place on Monday September 16, 10.30 am, in Inverurie. Her favourite music, including tracks from Queen, Status Quo, and Elvis will feature and those attending are invited to wear bright colours.

The service will be held at Eric Massie Funeral Directors, then on to Hopeville Social Club.

Donna said: “My mum was such a bubbly, vibrant person. She would have hated the thought of people wearing black. We really want to celebrate her.”

Jenny is survived by Donna and fiancé Sam Watt, and her two grandchildren Arran and Finlay.

