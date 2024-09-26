Four floors of Union Street offices on sale for £250,000

Four floors of offices on Aberdeen’s Union Street are up for grabs with a price of £250,000.

Meanwhile, a historic church in Braemar and an Italian takeaway in Fraserburgh can also be found in the latest commercial property listings.

These and more are discussed in this week’s commercial property round-up.

Union Street offices up for sale at £250,000

Many people walk past these Union Street offices every day without knowing what goes on inside.

Now you have the chance to be in charge of what’s happening, with the property up for sale at £250,000.

Selling agents FG Burnett said the opportunity is in a “prime location” and the four floors make up 3,960 sq ft.

Located on the corner of Union Street and Belmont Street in the city centre, the vacant office space sits above the Tag Heuer shop which opened in December.

Earlier this year, plans to rejuvenate the upper floors were submitted alongside artist’s impressions by Tinto Architecture.

The FG Burnett brochure states: “The building is an end terraced traditional granite property with pitched and slated roof.

“A high level of natural daylight is provided by large timber sash and casement windows.

“The property would lend itself well for residential development.”

The property comprise cellular offices which are accessed from a self contained door on ground floor level.

The suites are contained within the first, second and third floors as well as the attic floor of the four-storey building.

Braemar Church on the market

Next up, a historic and “attractive” stone built church in the village of Braemar could be yours for £160,000.

The late Queen worshipped at the Braemar Kirk in 2004, breaking 50 years of tradition at Crathie.

The attractive parish church, thought to date from 1869, is located in the heart of the village in the Cairngorms National Park.

It could be an attractive proposition given Braemar’s new-found fame as a bolthole for the rich and famous.

Church of Scotland said: “The B listed building could be used as a creche, day nursery, day centre, educational establishment, museum, art gallery or public library.

“It also has potential for a variety of other uses, such as a theatre, cinema or entertainment venue, retail space or community resource subject to obtaining appropriate consents.”

The church was designed by architect Robert Lamb of Darlington in the early English Gothic Revival style.

Designed to seat 450 people “in comfort”, the Braemar Kirk was described as having a “restrained ecclesiastical interior”.

City South Office Park unit for sale

A unit at City South Office Park has come onto the market, with price available upon application.

Unit B spans 15,615 sq ft across two floors. It is a detached office pavilion located at the entrance of the Portlethen business park.

The building is available to purchase or let as a whole or on a floor by floor basis.

FG Burnett, which is marketing the property, said: “All pavilions at City South are designed to the highest quality with a focus on sustainability, efficiency and occupier comfort.

“The layout and specification of the pavilions can be tailored to suit the end user, whether this be office, gym, nursery or retail.”

Fraserburgh Italian takeaway

Now, for a couple of auction listings. An investment opportunity to own the home of the Italian Star Takeaway in Fraserburgh has appeared for auction.

Currently let for £12,000 a year, bidding will start at £69,000 on October 3, when the auction begins.

Future Property Auctions is in charge of marketing the chance to own the town centre property.

The business is also being described as a “popular and busy pizza and kebab shop in a prime trading location”.

Internally, the space is split to give a large open restaurant and a takeaway area with a cooking area as well as prep and storage areas in the rear.

Future Property Auctions said it would be the “perfect addition to any portfolio” in a “super trading location”.

Hill of Banchory development sites

Last but not least, three commercial development sites suitable for a variety of uses, including retail and food and drink are up for grabs.

The auction takes place on September 26. Future Property Auctions have set an opening bid of £166,000.

The opportunity, located 17 miles west of Aberdeen in Banchory, has two sites ready for immediate development with a further to come.

Unit A provides a mostly level site fronting onto Hill of Banchory South and Provost Webster Road.

Unit C is a regular shaped, sloping site between adjacent to the Co-op car park.

