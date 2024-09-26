Four floors of Union Street offices on sale for £250,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Four floors of Union Street offices on sale for £250,000

Elsewhere, a historic Braemar church and a Fraserburgh takeaway opportunity are up for grabs.

By Alex Banks
The offices above Tag Heuer on Union Street are up for grabs. DCT Media
The offices above Tag Heuer on Union Street are up for grabs. DCT Media

Four floors of offices on Aberdeen’s Union Street are up for grabs with a price of £250,000.

Meanwhile, a historic church in Braemar and an Italian takeaway in Fraserburgh can also be found in the latest commercial property listings.

These and more are discussed in this week’s commercial property round-up.

Every week we bring readers a selection of the most interesting properties listed for sale or rent.

Union Street offices up for sale at £250,000

Many people walk past these Union Street offices every day without knowing what goes on inside.

Now you have the chance to be in charge of what’s happening, with the property up for sale at £250,000.

Selling agents FG Burnett said the opportunity is in a “prime location” and the four floors make up 3,960 sq ft.

Located on the corner of Union Street and Belmont Street in the city centre, the vacant office space sits above the Tag Heuer shop which opened in December.

Earlier this year, plans to rejuvenate the upper floors were submitted alongside artist’s impressions by Tinto Architecture.

Artist impression of how the new flats on 130 Union Street could look like.
The floors above the new Tag Heuer store could be converted into modern homes. Image: Tinto Architecture

The FG Burnett brochure states: “The building is an end terraced traditional granite property with pitched and slated roof.

“A high level of natural daylight is provided by large timber sash and casement windows.

“The property would lend itself well for residential development.”

The property comprise cellular offices which are accessed from a self contained door on ground floor level.

The suites are contained within the first, second and third floors as well as the attic floor of the four-storey building.

Braemar Church on the market

Next up, a historic and “attractive” stone built church in the village of Braemar could be yours for £160,000.

The late Queen worshipped at the Braemar Kirk in 2004, breaking 50 years of tradition at Crathie.

The attractive parish church, thought to date from 1869, is located in the heart of the village in the Cairngorms National Park.

It could be an attractive proposition given Braemar’s new-found fame as a bolthole for the rich and famous.

The ‘restrained ecclesiastical interior’ of Braemar Kirk retains its attractive Victorian features. Image: Church of Scotland

Church of Scotland said: “The B listed building could be used as a creche, day nursery, day centre, educational establishment, museum, art gallery or public library.

“It also has potential for a variety of other uses, such as a theatre, cinema or entertainment venue, retail space or community resource subject to obtaining appropriate consents.”

The church was designed by architect Robert Lamb of Darlington in the early English Gothic Revival style.

Designed to seat 450 people “in comfort”, the Braemar Kirk was described as having a “restrained ecclesiastical interior”.

City South Office Park unit for sale

A unit at City South Office Park has come onto the market, with price available upon application.

Unit B spans 15,615 sq ft across two floors. It is a detached office pavilion located at the entrance of the Portlethen business park.

The building is available to purchase or let as a whole or on a floor by floor basis.

City South Office Park will also see the addition of two drive thru’s in the coming months. Image: FG Burnett

FG Burnett, which is marketing the property, said: “All pavilions at City South are designed to the highest quality with a focus on sustainability, efficiency and occupier comfort.

“The layout and specification of the pavilions can be tailored to suit the end user, whether this be office, gym, nursery or retail.”

Fraserburgh Italian takeaway

Now, for a couple of auction listings. An investment opportunity to own the home of the Italian Star Takeaway in Fraserburgh has appeared for auction.

Currently let for £12,000 a year, bidding will start at £69,000 on October 3, when the  auction begins.

Future Property Auctions is in charge of marketing the chance to own the town centre property.

The building which hosts Italian Star Takeaway is going under the hammer, with the business paying £12,000 each year. Image: Future Property Auctions

The business is also being described as a “popular and busy pizza and kebab shop in a prime trading location”.

Internally, the space is split to give a large open restaurant and a takeaway area with a cooking area as well as prep and storage areas in the rear.

Future Property Auctions said it would be the “perfect addition to any portfolio” in a “super trading location”.

Hill of Banchory development sites

Last but not least, three commercial development sites suitable for a variety of uses, including retail and food and drink are up for grabs.

The auction takes place on September 26. Future Property Auctions have set an opening bid of £166,000.

The opportunity, located 17 miles west of Aberdeen in Banchory, has two sites ready for immediate development with a further to come.

Two of the units are ready for developments as well as a third which is part of the auction package. Image: Future Property Auctions

Unit A provides a mostly level site fronting onto Hill of Banchory South and Provost Webster Road.

Unit C is a regular shaped, sloping site between adjacent to the Co-op car park.

Have a read of the latest highlights of the Highland commercial property listings, which include a Inverness High Street shop and a hotel near Loch Ness, here.

More from Business

Pittodrie House Hotel, near Inverurie.
Owner of Aberdeen and Inverness hotels says minimum wage increase contributed towards loss
This Texel sold for a record £4,000 at Dingwall.
'Tuptastic' sale of rams delivers new top price at Dingwall
David Alexander, Lomond Scotland chief executive.
Hundreds of Aberdeen properties snapped up in lettings acquisition
Archie Macrae pictured has taken the plunge to set up his own business. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
How a 17-year-old from Elgin has taken the plunge to set up first business
man speaking to mature HR manager for hiring opportunity
Hutcheon Mearns releases 2024/2025 Salary Guide to attract top finance talent
Jonny Nixon, Mercia Ventures investment director, Alan Peel, Leap AI executive chairman, Ben Bamford, Leap AI chief technology officer, Jane Reoch, Scottish National Investment Bank executive director, Ben Stuart, Leap AI chief executive, Simon Comer, Scottish National Investment Bank innovation director. Image: Charlotte Street Partners
Aberdeen robotics firm to create jobs after £8m cash injection
headshot of Austin Mckenzie from Electra Learning who will talk about workplace training at the upcoming cHeRries Business Breakfast
Aberdeen cHeRries Business Breakfast event to take a fresh approach to workplace training
Inverness Campus is going to see some big changes. Image: HIE
Inverness planning: Hotel and 'commercial space' among major new development in the pipeline for…
Glasgow Warriors' Fergus Watson, Edinburgh Rugby's Paddy)Harrison, Amber the Highland cow, South Lanarkshire-based farmer and rugby player Euan Sanderson, Glasgow Warriors' Murphy Walker and Aileen Marchant, of QMS.
Beefy rugby players get behind Scottish red meat
Morlich Homes HQ in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Liquidators reveal key reasons why Elgin housebuilder Morlich Homes failed

Conversation