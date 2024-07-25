Mike’s Famous Fish and Chips boss reveals struggles of coeliac daughter, and says more must be done to help people like her enjoy food

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mike’s Famous Fish and Chips boss reveals struggles of coeliac daughter, and says more must be done to help people like her enjoy food

Philippa Rose Brown and Liam Brown.
By Karla Sinclair

At 11 months old, Philippa Rose Brown was diagnosed with coeliac disease when her parents realised something was very wrong with her.

“We had noticed that Philippa started to lack energy, she was very pale and was being sick a lot,” said Philippa’s dad Liam, boss of popular north-east chipper stalwarts Mike’s Famous Fish and Chips.

“Thankfully after only a few weeks of her being unwell, she was diagnosed via a blood test. Her results were so high it did not require an endoscopy.

“We are extremely grateful for how quickly this all happened as many people wait years for a diagnosis.”

Philippa, now 21 months old, has been completely gluten-free since, and thankfully free from issues.

The experience has caused her dad to totally rethink how the food industry treats people with her condition.

And he wants to do something about it, by having his business lead by example with its own approach to gluten-free options, and calling on the big companies to follow suit.

How the diagnosis has affected the family – and where they frequent to for gluten-free food

Liam, from Inverurie, has vast experience in the food industry.

He is currently the company director at Mike’s Famous Fish and Chips, an award-winning north-east family business which was established in 1978 by his dad Mike.

Liam Brown and his father Mike outside the Blackburn shop. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

It currently boasts two branches – on Westpark Drive in Blackburn, and Mugiemoss Road in Aberdeen.

Liam said: “As a family, we love our food and can’t express how much of a foodie our young daughter is.

Philippa pictured on a recent family holiday to Italy, enjoying a portion of gluten-free pasta. Image: Supplied by Liam Brown

“She eats everything, like her parents.

“We did not want to miss out on something we enjoy doing together because of her dietary requirement.

“With a bit more research and calls in advance, we have managed to find some excellent options locally for her.

The family “really enjoy” Corner Tree Café.

“They do fantastic gluten-free pancakes which our daughter loves,” he adds.

“We also enjoy a pub lunch at The Garlogie Inn which have a dedicated gluten-free menu, and our local Indian Spice of Life has also been fantastic with her.

Outside The Garlogie Inn, Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“There has been one or two places we have previously enjoyed that will not cater to her. However, we appreciate their honesty and it isn’t worth the risk.”

The extra steps Mike’s Famous Fish and Chips takes to help gluten free diners like Philippa.

Mike’s Famous Fish and Chips takes its gluten-free offering very seriously. By this, I mean that the branches have gluten-free pans where “nothing other than items free from gluten are cooked in.”

There are also added control measures of dividers to stop any oil coming into or from neighbouring pans.

“Our gluten-free menu offers diversity and inclusiveness – fish, fishcakes, chicken fillets, scampi and jumbo sausage,” Liam went on to say.

Mike’s Famous Fish and Chips can cater for those with coeliac. Image: Wullie Marr

“We offer a vegan menu [too] that is dairy-free, and we aim to have items that are completely soya free by next quarter.”

And despite a number of north-east food spots improving their gluten-free offerings, Liam believes more needs to be done.

Liam calls on the big names to lead the charge for gluten free menus

He said: “The market and awareness local businesses can adapt to starts at the very top of the fast food chain.

Liam is company director. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“Coeliac disease affects one in 100 people in the UK,” he says.

“It’s becoming more and more common now for families/groups of friends to have at least one gluten-free person and businesses do not want to miss out by not being able to cater for everyone.

“We also think it is important for food spots to be able to offer a variety of items on their menu and not just a ‘salad’ or ‘baked potato’. It shows they are willing to make an effort and it will bring more business in return.

“Multi-billion dollar companies adding items to their menus – i.e. McDonald’s – tend to start trends and others follow suit.

Should a McDonald’s gluten-free menu be introduced? Image: Kullapong Parcherat/Shutterstock

“We feel that in 2024, now is the time for McDonald’s etc. to seriously consider their offerings for those affected with coeliac.”

Conversation