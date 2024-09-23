‘Intimidating’ teens using Inverurie town centre as ‘personal playground’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Intimidating’ teens using Inverurie town centre as ‘personal playground’

Locals have told the P&J their lives are being made miserable by "fearless" youths.

Inverurie residents have spoken out anonymously about anti-social behaviour in their community
By Ross Hempseed

Inverurie residents say they are being “intimidated” by a gang of teens who are using the town centre as a “personal playground”.

Concerned locals have spoken to The Press and Journal anonymously about how the area is being overrun by youngsters causing havoc.

They claim the youths are using a derelict building just off Market Place as a meeting point to drink and smoke.

Behaviour is ranging from thefts to vandalism, and there have been countless appeals made by victims to help track down stolen items like bikes.

Inverurie town centre. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Inverurie teens using abandoned building as base

One resident told the P&J a former dance studio for the old Inverurie Academy, located down School Lane, is a popular hang-out spot.

They said: “It’s usually just smoking and vaping during the school day. But in the evenings it’s smashing bottles, drinking, drugs, and trying to smash into the building.

“The windows have been boarded up now with a metal sheet, and the police have been out as kids were trying to break in.

“The building is a fire risk, and is attached to someone’s house. There is constant anti-social behaviour on School Lane.”

Smashed windows at the derelict building on School Lane. Image: Supplied.

The building is owned by Aberdeenshire Council, who are making arrangements to board up the higher floor windows this week.

It’s understood a council joiner went to board up the building before summer and discovered a group of teens inside watching TV on a school day.

A spokesperson said: “Both ourselves and Police Scotland carry out regular inspections and patrols of the area, however the property has suffered break-ins during the past year where power tools have been used to gain entry on occasion.”

The anonymous resident added that there is little to no police presence in the town centre, in their opinion,

However they acknowledged the swift response from police when a call is made.

They recalled that years ago, Inverurie had a community police officer who would patrol the streets, but this has long since stopped.

His name was PC Jim Mitchell, who in 2006 was up for a prize in the Standing Up To Anti-social Behaviour Awards Scheme.

He was put forward by the Inverurie Community Council, recognising his work with Inverurie Academy in addressing behaviour problems and promoting youth issues.

PC Jim Mitchell on the beat in 2003. Image: DC Thomson.

Inverurie BID is ‘strengthening communication’ between business owners

The Inverurie Business Improvement District works alongside businesses in the town centre.

Manager Derek Ritchie he has received had several recent reports from business owners about anti-social behaviour.

He said: “Inverurie Bid will be setting up a WhatsApp group for businesses in the town centre for them to communicate with each other on issues like anti-social behaviour and shoplifting.”

He hopes the scheme will eventually include local police and Inverurie Academy to allow easy communication between all relevant parties.

Teens were found inside the building watching TV earlier this year. Image: Supplied.

While the residents we have spoken to are not scared as such, they admit they find the  rowdy teens “intimidating”.

When asked whether they had thought about moving away, they said they had thought about it – with teens using the town centre as “their personal playground”.

One local said: “Honestly, sometimes we do feel that way if there’s been a run of bad behaviour. But Inverurie itself is a good place to live – it’s just this minority of children who seem untouchable and fearless of any kind of authority, whether that’s the school or police.”

Inverurie ‘must not become tainted’ by anti-social behaviour

Recently, Inverurie has become a finalist in Scotland’s Town of the Year 2024 competition alongside Oban, East Kilbride, Broughty Ferry and Darvel.

Another resident said this was “laughable” given the issues facing the town centre at the moment.

However, the BID’s Mr Ritchie said Inverurie was “welcoming” and “nicely defined”, the reasons why the town is up for the award.

He added: “To walk from one end of the town centre to the other it’s mostly contained to two main streets.

“We are also lucky that our retail park is walkable from the centre compared to other towns. We have a lot going for the town.”

A council spokesperson added: “Inverurie is a safe, thriving and welcoming town which its residents, businesses and community groups take a tremendous pride in.

“While it is disappointing to hear of any anti-social behaviour, we must remember that we have really good young people here who are a credit to their families, their schools and their community and they must not become tainted by the actions of a very small minority.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

