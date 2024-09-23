‘Intimidating’ teens using Inverurie town centre as ‘personal playground’

Inverurie residents say they are being “intimidated” by a gang of teens who are using the town centre as a “personal playground”.

Concerned locals have spoken to The Press and Journal anonymously about how the area is being overrun by youngsters causing havoc.

They claim the youths are using a derelict building just off Market Place as a meeting point to drink and smoke.

Behaviour is ranging from thefts to vandalism, and there have been countless appeals made by victims to help track down stolen items like bikes.

Inverurie teens using abandoned building as base

One resident told the P&J a former dance studio for the old Inverurie Academy, located down School Lane, is a popular hang-out spot.

They said: “It’s usually just smoking and vaping during the school day. But in the evenings it’s smashing bottles, drinking, drugs, and trying to smash into the building.

“The windows have been boarded up now with a metal sheet, and the police have been out as kids were trying to break in.

“The building is a fire risk, and is attached to someone’s house. There is constant anti-social behaviour on School Lane.”

The building is owned by Aberdeenshire Council, who are making arrangements to board up the higher floor windows this week.

It’s understood a council joiner went to board up the building before summer and discovered a group of teens inside watching TV on a school day.

A spokesperson said: “Both ourselves and Police Scotland carry out regular inspections and patrols of the area, however the property has suffered break-ins during the past year where power tools have been used to gain entry on occasion.”

The anonymous resident added that there is little to no police presence in the town centre, in their opinion,

However they acknowledged the swift response from police when a call is made.

They recalled that years ago, Inverurie had a community police officer who would patrol the streets, but this has long since stopped.

His name was PC Jim Mitchell, who in 2006 was up for a prize in the Standing Up To Anti-social Behaviour Awards Scheme.

He was put forward by the Inverurie Community Council, recognising his work with Inverurie Academy in addressing behaviour problems and promoting youth issues.

Inverurie BID is ‘strengthening communication’ between business owners

The Inverurie Business Improvement District works alongside businesses in the town centre.

Manager Derek Ritchie he has received had several recent reports from business owners about anti-social behaviour.

He said: “Inverurie Bid will be setting up a WhatsApp group for businesses in the town centre for them to communicate with each other on issues like anti-social behaviour and shoplifting.”

He hopes the scheme will eventually include local police and Inverurie Academy to allow easy communication between all relevant parties.

While the residents we have spoken to are not scared as such, they admit they find the rowdy teens “intimidating”.

When asked whether they had thought about moving away, they said they had thought about it – with teens using the town centre as “their personal playground”.

One local said: “Honestly, sometimes we do feel that way if there’s been a run of bad behaviour. But Inverurie itself is a good place to live – it’s just this minority of children who seem untouchable and fearless of any kind of authority, whether that’s the school or police.”

Inverurie ‘must not become tainted’ by anti-social behaviour

Recently, Inverurie has become a finalist in Scotland’s Town of the Year 2024 competition alongside Oban, East Kilbride, Broughty Ferry and Darvel.

Another resident said this was “laughable” given the issues facing the town centre at the moment.

However, the BID’s Mr Ritchie said Inverurie was “welcoming” and “nicely defined”, the reasons why the town is up for the award.

He added: “To walk from one end of the town centre to the other it’s mostly contained to two main streets.

“We are also lucky that our retail park is walkable from the centre compared to other towns. We have a lot going for the town.”

A council spokesperson added: “Inverurie is a safe, thriving and welcoming town which its residents, businesses and community groups take a tremendous pride in.

“While it is disappointing to hear of any anti-social behaviour, we must remember that we have really good young people here who are a credit to their families, their schools and their community and they must not become tainted by the actions of a very small minority.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.