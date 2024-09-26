Parents of Western Isles aid worker Linda Norgrove on her death in Afghanistan – and the legacy of hope for women now studying in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Parents of Western Isles aid worker Linda Norgrove on her death in Afghanistan – and the legacy of hope for women now studying in Aberdeen

Exclusive: Linda and John Norgrove describe how they went from thinking about suing the US military to creating a foundation in their daughter’s name instead, with an international impact.

By Andy Philip
Linda Norgove, born in Althnarra, grew up in Lewis. Image: DC Thomson.
The parents of Linda Norgrove, the Western Isles aid worker killed in Afghanistan in 2010, reveal they considered suing the US military after her death – but quickly found a positive way to honour her legacy.

Speaking on our weekly podcast, The Stooshie, John and Lorna Norgrove recall their daughter’s life and work weeks after a foundation set up in her name helped bring a group of 19 Afghan women go to universities including Aberdeen.

“Linda would have been delighted to see these students come across and see them get the opportunity they’re having,” John tells us.

“She always believed very strongly in education for women because she felt it not only gave the women a life but also changed the lives of the women’s children.”

Kidnapped in Afghanistan

Linda was working in Afghanistan to support women in the war-torn country when she was kidnapped.

She was killed during an attempted rescue involving the US military.

Since then, a foundation in her name has continued to support women.

Lorna Norgrove meets one of the students from Afghanistan. Image: PA

But the Taliban’s return to power led to a brutal crackdown on women’s rights and life in public.

With no education on offer, the foundation managed to bring students to Scotland where they have now started education in Aberdeen, Dundee, St Andrews and Glasgow.

Linda had studied in Aberdeen before going to work around the world.

On the podcast, her parents describe how they used to go travelling as a young family over summers, fostering a sense of adventure in Linda as a school girl on the Isle of Lewis.

But when it came to her deciding to work in Afghanistan, they were worried.

“We weren’t very happy,” says John.

John and Lorna Norgrove in a Kabul school in 2012. Image supplied.

But Lorna points out she and her husband travelled overland to Afghanistan in the 1970s after getting married – and they loved it.

“She did love it,” says Lorna.

“She made lots of friends, but at the same time I think we both felt no, please it’s not a particularly safe country to go to.

“She was determined and that was what she wanted to and she was actually happy there.”

‘We could have sued US military’

Describing the events after the attempted rescue in 2010, John says US military killed people fleeing, leaving women behind alone in the rural community.

“We thought we’d like to help these women,” he says.

“Eventually it wasn’t possible because it was just too dangerous to go there. Afghans had been killed in the search for Linda.

“We could have sued the American military but we didn’t really want to be in the scenario where we were victims. We wanted to make something of it.

“That’s why we started the foundation. It was the right decision.

“It was an awful thing to happen to us but there have been positive things.”

Lorna Norgrove greets a student from Afghanistan. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Around 90 women were being supported in Afghanistan by the foundation. That eventually led to 19 students coming to Scotland.

Looking to the future, Johns says: “We always have to have hope, but it’s not looking very hopeful at the moment with the way the latest restrictions from the Taliban have come across.”

But he still hopes the current hardline regime will lead to something better, if people take a difficult “nuanced” approach.

“Afghanistan was invaded by Russians in the late 1970s, and had 40-odd years of wars,” he says.

“Now it’s an Afghan country run by Afghans and that’s a positive thing.”

Listen to the full 20-minute episode on The Stooshie here today.

