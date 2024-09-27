Aberdeen flight forced to land in Manchester after ‘mid-air emergency’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen flight forced to land in Manchester after ‘mid-air emergency’

The plane departed from London Heathrow and was headed for the north-east.

By Ross Hempseed
The British Airways flight was diverted on route to Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
The British Airways flight was diverted on route to Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.

A flight bound for Aberdeen has been forced to divert following a reported “mid-air emergency”.

British Airways flight 1306 from London Heathrow to Aberdeen departed just after 9.05am on Friday but soon after declared an emergency with squawk code 7700.

The plane was forced to land at Manchester Airport around 10.13am according to FlightRadar24 data, which showed it circling over the city.

It is understood it may have been a “technical issue”.

Aberdeen flight diverted

A flight update read: “We’re very sorry, this flight scheduled from London to Aberdeen, has been diverted to Manchester.”

The 4.45pm British Airways flight from Heathrow to Aberdeen has also been cancelled presumably as well as the 5.30pm flight from Aberdeen to Heathrow.

Updates on the Aberdeen Airport website said passengers should contact British Airways.

British Airways has been approached for comment.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Nina Klontnitska and daughter Violet are just two of the many women and children involved in Aberdeen's Raac crisis. Image by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Safety fears, vandalism, anxiety and the breakdown of community: The 'limbo' lives of women…
Aaron celebrates an Aberdeen goal.
Meet the football-mad teen content creator from Aberdeen making a name for himself on…
Marisha Whyte admitted a series of charges involving poor treatment of animals and assault on SSPCA officers. Image: DC Thomson.
Pet-owner attacked SSPCA staff after her mistreated dogs were confiscated
Caravans are already on the Portlethen Travellers site at Findon Park. Image: Aberdeenshire Council
Portlethen football pitch to be handed to Travellers who set up camp two years…
Calvin and Leanne Davidson from Bounty Competitions.
Bounty Competitions forced to rebuild booming business after losing 250k-follower page
5
Could untold Union Street stories turn granite into gold?
Turning granite into gold: Hidden past of Aberdeen to revive city centre in new…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Married Aberdeenshire care home worker sexually assaulted colleagues
The fire started around 12pm. Image: North Esk Media
Vovem forced to close 'until further notice' after 'devastating' fire rips through kitchen
Alex McKay and wife Robina have been given new hope. Image: Derek Ironside/PA Wire
Cheesewire murder DNA breakthrough: 'I dream of the day cops call me to say…
Councillor Ann Ross and an Aberdeenshire Council gritter.
Plea to spare no expense on Aberdeenshire gritting - despite schools facing threat of…

Conversation