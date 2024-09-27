Aberdeen flight forced to land in Manchester after ‘mid-air emergency’

A flight bound for Aberdeen has been forced to divert following a reported “mid-air emergency”.

British Airways flight 1306 from London Heathrow to Aberdeen departed just after 9.05am on Friday but soon after declared an emergency with squawk code 7700.

The plane was forced to land at Manchester Airport around 10.13am according to FlightRadar24 data, which showed it circling over the city.

It is understood it may have been a “technical issue”.

Aberdeen flight diverted

A flight update read: “We’re very sorry, this flight scheduled from London to Aberdeen, has been diverted to Manchester.”

The 4.45pm British Airways flight from Heathrow to Aberdeen has also been cancelled presumably as well as the 5.30pm flight from Aberdeen to Heathrow.

Updates on the Aberdeen Airport website said passengers should contact British Airways.

British Airways has been approached for comment.