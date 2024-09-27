18 days of A90 disruption as road to be closed near Peterhead

A90 drivers are set to endure 18 days of disruption as overnight roadworks get under way near Peterhead.

Those who drive on the road in the early mornings and late at night will be rerouted as the works take place.

More than 2,000 metres of the busy road will be closed between Sunday and Thursday at night-time between Blackhills Road to Howe o’Buchan Roundabout.

The £634,000 project will start from October 1, with the road closed between 7.30pm and 6.30am.

The work will last until Saturday, October 19.

Amey, who are undertaking the works, announced a diversion which will be in place for the duration of the works.

Northbound traffic should leave the A90 at Invernettie Roundabout, following the A982 South Road and taking the first exit at the roundabout onto the A950 to rejoin the A90 at Howe o’Buchan Roundabout.

Access for Cairntrodlie will be via local roads in Peterhead. Access for Nether Kinmundy will be via the A950 Blackhills.

A90 roadworks will ‘benefit more than 7,400 vehicles’

Amey says the project will deliver a “smoother ride” for Aberdeenshire motorists.

An Amey statement reads: “Amey is undertaking surfacing improvements on more than 2000 metres of the A90 at Peterhead from Tuesday October 1 to Saturday October 19.

“The £634,000 project, which Amey is undertaking on behalf of Transport Scotland, will address defects on 2023 metres of the A90 from Blackhills Road to Howe o’Buchan Roundabout.

“The resurfacing will benefit more than 7,400 vehicles who use this route each day.”

“Please note, all schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.”