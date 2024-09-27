18 days of A90 disruption as road to be closed near Peterhead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

18 days of A90 disruption as road to be closed near Peterhead

Both early and late commuters could be affected by the works.

By Graham Fleming
Motorists have been told to expect 18 days of delays. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Motorists have been told to expect 18 days of delays. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

A90 drivers are set to endure 18 days of disruption as overnight roadworks get under way near Peterhead.

Those who drive on the road in the early mornings and late at night will be rerouted as the works take place.

More than 2,000 metres of the busy road will be closed between Sunday and Thursday at night-time between Blackhills Road to Howe o’Buchan Roundabout.

The £634,000 project will start from October 1, with the road closed between 7.30pm and 6.30am.

Morning and evening commuters are set to be impacted. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The work will last until Saturday, October 19.

Amey, who are undertaking the works, announced a diversion which will be in place for the duration of the works.

Northbound traffic should leave the A90 at Invernettie Roundabout, following the A982 South Road and taking the first exit at the roundabout onto the A950 to rejoin the A90 at Howe o’Buchan Roundabout.

Access for Cairntrodlie will be via local roads in Peterhead. Access for Nether Kinmundy will be via the A950 Blackhills.

A90 roadworks will ‘benefit more than 7,400 vehicles’

Amey says the project will deliver a “smoother ride” for Aberdeenshire motorists.

An Amey statement reads: “Amey is undertaking surfacing improvements on more than 2000 metres of the A90 at Peterhead from Tuesday October 1 to Saturday October 19.

“The £634,000 project, which Amey is undertaking on behalf of Transport Scotland, will address defects on 2023 metres of the A90 from Blackhills Road to Howe o’Buchan Roundabout.

“The resurfacing will benefit more than 7,400 vehicles who use this route each day.”

“Please note, all schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.”

Conversation