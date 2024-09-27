Firefighters called to one-vehicle crash near Pitmedden

Fire crews were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash tonight near Pitmedden.

The incident happened on the B999 Bridge of Don to Pitmedden road shortly after 7pm this evening.

Emergency services were called to the scene following reports of a one-vehicle crash.

The severity of any injuries is unknown at this time.

Crews called to north-east crash

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was made aware of the crash at 7.38pm.

Two appliances from Ellon and Oldmeldrum were tasked to the incident.

Upon arrival, firefighters used small tools and cutting gear to assist with the rescue operation.

The last appliance left the scene at 9.08pm.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

