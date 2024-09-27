Aberdeen players will be ‘gutted’ if Peter Leven leaves for St Johnstone, says midfielder Leighton Clarkson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen players will be ‘gutted’ if Peter Leven leaves for St Johnstone, says midfielder Leighton Clarkson

Aberdeen have granted assistant first team coach Leven permission to speak with St Johnstone regarding their vacant managerial position.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin (L) and coach Peter Leven (R) during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park ahead of the trip to Dundee. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin (L) and coach Peter Leven (R) during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park ahead of the trip to Dundee. Image: SNS

Aberdeen midfielder Leighton Clarkson says the players will all be “gutted” if Peter Leven exits Pittodrie for St Johnstone.

The 41-year-old is on the Perth club’s shortlist for their vacant managerial position.

Aberdeen have given Leven permission to talk to St Johnstone who are searching for a replacement for Craig Levein who was recently sacked as boss.

Clarkson says he isn’t surprised Leven is on the radar of other clubs after impressing as interim boss last season.

Leven took on the interim role when the Dons were threatened with a potential relegation battle.

Under Leven Aberdeen ended the season with a nine-game Premiership unbeaten run to secure safety – and a seventh-placed finish.

Clarkson says Leven has a strong bond with the players and takes many of them for one-to-one sessions.

Former Liverpool midfielder Clarkson, 22, also revealed Leven has been a key figure in his own Pittodrie career.

Aberdeen midfielder Leighton Clarkson at Cormack Park. Image: SNS

He said: “I would be gutted if Peter left.

“We would all be gutted to lose him.

“Everybody in the team loves him, his character and the way he coaches

“He has brought a lot of knowledge and taken that into the way he wants us to train.

“Pete wants us to train at 100%.

“For any individual player wanting to do extra work then he is the man you go to.

“He’ll do that side of it.

“He has helped me massively and been a big part of my journey

“Pete is a top guy in and around the club and a great character.

“He is a big coach in terms of the set up with us.

“I hope he doesn’t go.”

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin and coach Peter Leven during the Premier Sports Cup match against Queen's Park. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin and coach Peter Leven during the Premier Sports Cup match against Queen’s Park. Image: Shutterstock.

No surprise Leven wanted

In August Championship side Raith Rovers made an approach to talk to Leven about their then vacant managerial post, but he remained at Pittodrie.

Now St Johnstone have the Aberdeen assistant first team coach on their radar.

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch is also a target for St Johnstone.

After his impressive stint as interim boss last season Clarkson isn’t surprised clubs are interested in Leven.

He said: “Even in pre-season there were teams linked with him.

“I don’t know the ins and outs.

“But I do know he would be a big loss to us and everybody at Aberdeen hopes he stays.”

Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson scores to make it 3-0 during a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final match against Spartans. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson scores to make it 3-0 during a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final match against Spartans. Image: SNS

‘He took the shackles off us’

Under Leven Aberdeen took 21 points from a possible 27 at the end of last season to end the threat of relegation.

The Reds had endured a 10 game run without a league win when Leven was given the interim post after Neil Warnock quit.

Clarkson said: “Last season was a bit of a downfall of a season.

“When Pete took charge he played the football he wanted to play.

“Which we all agreed was the right way to play with the team we had.

“He took the shackles off us all and told us to go and play football because we are all good enough and the results will come.

“And they did.”

(L-R) Graeme Shinnie, Kevin Nisbet and Leighton Clarkson during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS

Leven the catalyst for transformation

Having taken over from Warnock in March, Leven’s first game in charge was a 1-0 loss to Dundee at Dens Park.

That reverse, on March 13, was the last time Aberdeen lost in the league.

They would go nine unbeaten until the end of the season under Leven then win the first five Premiership games this term under Jimmy Thelin.

Aberdeen will return to Dens Park for the first time on Saturday.

It is a remarkable transformation from that March loss at Dundee when angry Dons fans shouted “You’re not fit to wear the shirt” at Aberdeen players.

The Dons were just three points off the relegation play-off spot.

Now six months on they are flying having won 11 games from 11 this season.

Clarkson says Leven was the catalyst.

Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson celebrates scoring to make it 3-0 during a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final match against Spartans. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson celebrates scoring to make it 3-0 during a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final match against Spartans. Image: SNS.

Clarkson said: “We were on a terrible run.

“There was the realisation after that Dundee game that we were in a relegation battle at that time.

“There were some harsh words said after that game.

“Pete had a week on the training ground after that game to work on how he wanted us to play.

“From then, we all bought into it and we managed to get results.

“It was a hard job Pete had.

“We love the way he wants to play football.

“Pete has helped  the manager and the fact he has remained in the coaching staff is a big plus for us all.”

 

Conversation