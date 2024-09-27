Aberdeen players will be ‘gutted’ if Peter Leven leaves for St Johnstone, says midfielder Leighton Clarkson

Aberdeen midfielder Leighton Clarkson says the players will all be “gutted” if Peter Leven exits Pittodrie for St Johnstone.

The 41-year-old is on the Perth club’s shortlist for their vacant managerial position.

Aberdeen have given Leven permission to talk to St Johnstone who are searching for a replacement for Craig Levein who was recently sacked as boss.

Clarkson says he isn’t surprised Leven is on the radar of other clubs after impressing as interim boss last season.

Leven took on the interim role when the Dons were threatened with a potential relegation battle.

Under Leven Aberdeen ended the season with a nine-game Premiership unbeaten run to secure safety – and a seventh-placed finish.

Clarkson says Leven has a strong bond with the players and takes many of them for one-to-one sessions.

Former Liverpool midfielder Clarkson, 22, also revealed Leven has been a key figure in his own Pittodrie career.

He said: “I would be gutted if Peter left.

“We would all be gutted to lose him.

“Everybody in the team loves him, his character and the way he coaches

“He has brought a lot of knowledge and taken that into the way he wants us to train.

“Pete wants us to train at 100%.

“For any individual player wanting to do extra work then he is the man you go to.

“He’ll do that side of it.

“He has helped me massively and been a big part of my journey

“Pete is a top guy in and around the club and a great character.

“He is a big coach in terms of the set up with us.

“I hope he doesn’t go.”

No surprise Leven wanted

In August Championship side Raith Rovers made an approach to talk to Leven about their then vacant managerial post, but he remained at Pittodrie.

Now St Johnstone have the Aberdeen assistant first team coach on their radar.

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch is also a target for St Johnstone.

After his impressive stint as interim boss last season Clarkson isn’t surprised clubs are interested in Leven.

He said: “Even in pre-season there were teams linked with him.

“I don’t know the ins and outs.

“But I do know he would be a big loss to us and everybody at Aberdeen hopes he stays.”

‘He took the shackles off us’

Under Leven Aberdeen took 21 points from a possible 27 at the end of last season to end the threat of relegation.

The Reds had endured a 10 game run without a league win when Leven was given the interim post after Neil Warnock quit.

Clarkson said: “Last season was a bit of a downfall of a season.

“When Pete took charge he played the football he wanted to play.

“Which we all agreed was the right way to play with the team we had.

“He took the shackles off us all and told us to go and play football because we are all good enough and the results will come.

“And they did.”

Leven the catalyst for transformation

Having taken over from Warnock in March, Leven’s first game in charge was a 1-0 loss to Dundee at Dens Park.

That reverse, on March 13, was the last time Aberdeen lost in the league.

They would go nine unbeaten until the end of the season under Leven then win the first five Premiership games this term under Jimmy Thelin.

Aberdeen will return to Dens Park for the first time on Saturday.

It is a remarkable transformation from that March loss at Dundee when angry Dons fans shouted “You’re not fit to wear the shirt” at Aberdeen players.

The Dons were just three points off the relegation play-off spot.

Now six months on they are flying having won 11 games from 11 this season.

Clarkson says Leven was the catalyst.

Clarkson said: “We were on a terrible run.

“There was the realisation after that Dundee game that we were in a relegation battle at that time.

“There were some harsh words said after that game.

“Pete had a week on the training ground after that game to work on how he wanted us to play.

“From then, we all bought into it and we managed to get results.

“It was a hard job Pete had.

“We love the way he wants to play football.

“Pete has helped the manager and the fact he has remained in the coaching staff is a big plus for us all.”