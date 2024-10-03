Mastrick Facebook group reunites couple with missing wedding footage after 57 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Mastrick Facebook group reunites couple with missing wedding footage after 57 years

Terry Cheyne posted a photo of the couple online in his efforts to resolve the mystery.

By Ellie Milne
Bill and Aileen Turnbull on their wedding day in 1967
Bill and Aileen Turnbull on their wedding day in 1967. Image: Bill and Aileen Turnbull.

Almost 60 years on from losing the footage from their Aberdeen wedding, Bill and Aileen Turnbull had given up hope of ever seeing it again.

The couple walked down the aisle at Mastrick Church on August 5, 1967, and were only able to view their wedding video once before it went missing.

They had borrowed a projector from a work colleague but did not realise the film was still in it when it was returned.

Bill and Aileen, both aged 77, moved to Brisbane with their three children in 1981 and said the lost footage gradually “went out of their minds”.

This was until Aileen stumbled upon a photo from their big day shared on a Facebook page for Mastrick residents last month.

Missing wedding film found in Aberdeen

Terry Cheyne, from Aberdeen, captured most of his own footage during his time in the Royal Navy.

It was not until he got all his tapes back from his uncle and transferred to DVD that he realised he had the stranger’s wedding video in his collection.

Terry's Facebook post
The post Terry shared on Facebook in hopes of tracking down the married couple. Image: Facebook.

“When I left the Navy, my uncle told me he was downsizing so I went to rescue my films and just threw them in a cupboard for years and years,” he told Claire and Pete on the Original 106 breakfast show this morning.

“I then met a guy who could transfer them to DVD and on the first film there was a wedding of people I didn’t know.

“Everyone had passed away and I’m the oldest in the family, so I had nobody to ask who it was.”

After he retired last year, Terry became determined to solve the mystery and decided to share a post on the Aberdonia Unlimited Facebook page.

After six months with no replies, Terry had given hope – until someone shared his post on the Mastrick group page.

‘We can’t thank him enough’

Aileen, who grew up in Mastrick, had only been a member of the Facebook group for five minutes when she saw her own wedding photo pop up.

“I was absolutely amazed, I couldn’t believe it,” she told Claire and Pete.

“If I hadn’t done it, there’s no way I would have seen the photograph Terry put in.”

Bill and Aileen Turnbull
Bill and Aileen Turnbull grew up in Aberdeen and have lived in Australia since 1981. Image: Bill and Aileen Turnbull.

The couple then discovered the work colleague they had borrowed the projector from in 1967 had been Terry’s uncle.

“Terry had been sending back films, so what we think probably happened was our tape got mixed up with his film,” Bill, originally from Kincorth, said.

“We just got on with life and it went out of our minds.”

The couple hope to meet Terry the next time they visit Aberdeen to thank him in person.

We both can’t thank him enough,” Aileen said. “We can’t wait to get over there and meet Terry in person and thank him properly.

“He’s put a lot of thought into trying to track us down, we’re very appreciative of that,” Bill added.

