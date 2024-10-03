Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson reveals he is now working for free to help administration-threatened club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson reveals he is now working for free to help administration-threatened club

The Inverness manager is working without a wage to help save jobs ahead of potential administration fight.

By Paul Chalk
Duncan Ferguson faces the media today (Thursday). Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Duncan Ferguson faces the media today (Thursday). Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group

Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson has revealed he is now working for free to help the cash-hit Highlanders.

League One side Inverness confirmed this week they need to secure an income of £200,000 this month in order to avoid going into administration.

They also need up to £1.6m before the end of the season to survive and could see the balance sheet losses rise to £3.8 million by next summer.

It has led to interim chairman Alan Savage launching a crowd-funder, with an open meeting for worried shareholders and fans arranged for this Monday at Caledonian Stadium.

Ferguson, whose team would be hit with a 15-point deduction in the event of  administration, has already taken a wage cut from his inital wage of £3,000 per week when he came to the-then Championship club to £2,000 per week last year.

In August, it was revealed he had accepted another wage cut to £1,200 per week. .

Duncan Ferguson. Image: Mark Scate/SNS Group

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of facing Arbroath on Saturday, Ferguson said: “I’ve given up my wage to try and help the club. I’m now working for nothing.

“That’s by the by, it’s my own decision to try and help the club get through this.

“The players are worried. They have contracts to fall on, but it is the people around about the stadium, everyone’s jobs are on the line.

“When the players have come to me, I’ve just told them to crack on, get yourself fit, ready and motivated for Saturday.

“I think you know since I’ve been here I’ve taken cuts and reductions.

“Now, when I realise the position the club is in needing to raise £200,000, I decided I don’t need to get paid my wage.

“I’ll work for nothing for just now to try and get them through this.

“The plight of the staff was in my mind. It always is.

“I like to think I’m a caring person and I like to look after my staff and people around about me.

“At the moment, I’ll get through as best I can and try and keep putting petrol in my car and food on the table.

“It was a decision I took last night when we got the message coming through about the £200,000 the club needed.”

Ferguson offered his ‘wage to the pot’

Ferguson explained that his contribution felt completely like the best thing he could do in the circumstances.

He said: “I felt it would be appropriate for myself to offer my wage into that pot. They can look for a bit less than £200,000 now.

“That will continue. I’ll give my wage to try and help the club. Hopefully that helps.

“I’m not going to ask anyone else to do what I’ve done. It is everybody to their own.

“I’ve done my bit and I’ll continue to do my bit for the football club. Everyone who knows me knows that.

“I’ll do it as long as is needed before the people at the club come up with some money to save the club.

“Obviously, I can’t go without a wage forever and ever, because I need to put food on the table myself.

“But at the moment it is needs must – I’m making sacrifices.”

‘I will always fight for my players’

The former Everton first-team coach, who replaced Billy Dodds in the Inverness hot-seat last September, is focused on banking much-needed League One wins to kick-start their season after relegation from the Championship in May.

And Ferguson says he feels settled in the Highlands and will fight for the cause.

He added: “It’s not an easy time for the club and I’ve made the decision.

“Everyone knows I’ve enjoyed my time here, enjoyed the city.

“I keep telling people that. I like Inverness and rarely go back down the road, down south (to Liverpool).

“It is a great club, a great fan-base and they’ve always been good to me, but I care about my players and the staff around about me.

“I’ll always fight for them and that’s why I do this.”

Conversation