Emergency services close Bridge of Don road after two-vehicle crash

Police have closed a road in Bridge of Don this morning after a crash between two cars.

Scotstown Road is partially inaccessible after a collision which is understood to have taken place around 9.15am.

A 4×4 has been recovered from the scene, while a navy blue car can still be seen with heavy damage to its passenger side.

Drivers are currently unable to access the road southbound towards the Parkway Roundabout, but is operating as normal in the northbound direction.

Officers remain at the B997 diverting traffic away from the scene.

It is currently unknown if anyone has been injured as a result of this incident.

Both Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for further information about this incident.

