Prominent Torry restaurant shuts doors for good after three years in business

A prominent Torry restaurant is set to close its doors for good after three years in business.

The Victoria Kitchen has said its last goodbyes to customers today after they announced their plans to shut tomorrow.

Based out of the popular Victoria Bar, they served a variety of Polish and local favourites for breakfast lunch and dinner.

However, in an online statement posted today, the ownership of the business said they were “sad” to be closing the kitchen down for good.

Also known as ‘The Rat’s Cellar,’ it took up a prominent location on Victoria Road, after the kitchen opened in 2021.

However, customers will still be able to enjoy their services until 8pm on Sunday, and Christmas bookings are still to honoured.

The bar is also set to remain open.

‘Thank you to each and every customer’

In an emotional Facebook post earlier this morning they said it was a “pleasure to serve customers” in their time in business.

An online statement read: “After more than three happy years, we’re sad to say that Victoria Kitchen will be closing our doors on Sunday October 6.

“We love you all our dear customers and it has been our pleasure to serve you the best food we can make!

“Thank you to each and every customer who was with us since 2021.”