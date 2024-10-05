Prominent Torry restaurant shuts doors for good after three years in business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Prominent Torry restaurant shuts doors for good after three years in business

The ownership said it was a "pleasure" to serve their customers over the years.

By Graham Fleming
The popular Victoria Road haunt is set to shut for good. Image: Google Maps
The popular Victoria Road haunt is set to shut for good. Image: Google Maps

A prominent Torry restaurant is set to close its doors for good after three years in business.

The Victoria Kitchen has said its last goodbyes to customers today after they announced their plans to shut tomorrow.

Based out of the popular Victoria Bar, they served a variety of Polish and local favourites for breakfast lunch and dinner.

The kitchen will be closed after Sunday evening. Image: Victoria Kitchen via Instagram

However, in an online statement posted today, the ownership of the business said they were “sad” to be closing the kitchen down for good.

Also known as ‘The Rat’s Cellar,’ it took up a prominent location on Victoria Road, after the kitchen opened in 2021.

However, customers will still be able to enjoy their services until 8pm on Sunday, and Christmas bookings are still to honoured.

The bar is also set to remain open.

‘Thank you to each and every customer’

In an emotional Facebook post earlier this morning they said it was a “pleasure to serve customers” in their time in business.

An online statement read: “After more than three happy years, we’re sad to say that Victoria Kitchen will be closing our doors on Sunday October 6.

“We love you all our dear customers and it has been our pleasure to serve you the best food we can make!

“Thank you to each and every customer who was with us since 2021.”

