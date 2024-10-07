Top council official admits Union Street ‘open for business’ campaign ‘hasn’t worked’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Top council official admits Union Street ‘open for business’ campaign ‘hasn’t worked’

Masterplan manager Sandy Beattie said they are lessons to be learned from the city centre campaign - and they now plan to relaunch it "BIGGER AND BOLDER".

By Denny Andonova
Union Street "open for business" campaign posters.
Signs that were placed up and down Union Street to send an “open for business” message to customers during the major roadworks. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson 15/07/24

A senior council official has admitted a major campaign aimed at keeping Union Street businesses alive amid roadworks chaos “has failed”.

A number of colourful signs bearing the message “open for business” were emblazoned all over Aberdeen’s high street in May.

The central stretch – from Market Street to Bridge Street – is being dug up as part of historic plans to rejuvenate the area.

Council leaders hoped the banners would prevent traders from losing customers after large hoardings were erected at their doorstep.

Union Street open for business campaign poster on the hoardings erected in Aberdeen city centre.
Traders claim things became even worse when the big hoardings and the scaffolding at the BHS front were erected. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

And they wanted to reassure residents that “it’s business as usual” – despite the anticipated months-long disruption.

But just a few months after diggers rolled in, desperate traders claim they are “losing thousands and thousands” due to the works.

‘Open for business campaign didn’t work – but we want to fix it’

Matters escalated when business owners on The Green raised fears they will suffer the same fate when the construction of the new market begins.

Their concerns were similar – including having “unattractive” hoardings dissuading customers from coming in, noise, dust and lack of support.

Hadden Street closure.
The Green will be cut off from all general traffic for the construction of the new market. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

And amid recent crunch talks over the future of city centre projects, one senior official was brutally honest about the colourful campaign.

Owners of well-established businesses – including The Market Arms, Cheerz Bar, Attic and Spirit Level – had all gathered at Cheerz to seek support and clarity on the projects.

From left to right: Suzanne Nicholl (Spirit Level owner), Alisha Bhatti (Best One store manager) and George Mackenzie (operations manager at Cheerz Bar). Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson.

One of their worries was that the “black, dingy hoardings” could prevent customers from coming their way, while contributing to a rise in antisocial behaviour.

Several premises on The Green have already slashed their opening hours in effort to keep afloat while the construction of the market is under way.

And they pushed the local authority to expand the “open for business” drive down to The Green as well amid the closure of Hadden Street.

At this point Sandy Beattie, the council’s masterplan manager, admitted this campaign was to be taken back to the drawing board.

He said the banners strung far and wide along the city centre “didn’t work”.

Union Street open for business campaign poster
Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

‘Big and bold’ posters to signpost customers to city centre businesses

Hit with queries left, right and centre, red-faced Mr Beattie stressed they are already working to rectify their mistakes and ensure the campaign is “what businesses need”.

Council officers are now tweaking the “open for business” posters to come back with a “bigger and bolder” campaign for both Hadden Street and Union Street.

The Green’s main thoroughfare will remain closed for at least a year from today, with workers seen putting out cones and signs to notify drivers of the traffic restrictions.

Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Eventually, construction hoarding will be pushed up against the pavement as work on the city’s £40 million food and drink market ramps up in the days ahead.

Mr Beattie said: “There are lessons to be learned from Union Street about what has and hasn’t worked, and there are things to be changed.

“I appreciate hoardings are not the most attractive thing, but we want to help and will try tailor it according to what works best for the businesses.”

Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

He added: “The new signs with the business names are the biggest possible, and the text is much larger than what’s on Union Street – because that hasn’t worked.”

“That can only happen once the hoardings are up, but we will do that as quickly as possible.”

Conversation