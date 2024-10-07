Top council official admits Union Street ‘open for business’ campaign ‘hasn’t worked’

A senior council official has admitted a major campaign aimed at keeping Union Street businesses alive amid roadworks chaos “has failed”.

A number of colourful signs bearing the message “open for business” were emblazoned all over Aberdeen’s high street in May.

The central stretch – from Market Street to Bridge Street – is being dug up as part of historic plans to rejuvenate the area.

Council leaders hoped the banners would prevent traders from losing customers after large hoardings were erected at their doorstep.

And they wanted to reassure residents that “it’s business as usual” – despite the anticipated months-long disruption.

But just a few months after diggers rolled in, desperate traders claim they are “losing thousands and thousands” due to the works.

‘Open for business campaign didn’t work – but we want to fix it’

Matters escalated when business owners on The Green raised fears they will suffer the same fate when the construction of the new market begins.

Their concerns were similar – including having “unattractive” hoardings dissuading customers from coming in, noise, dust and lack of support.

And amid recent crunch talks over the future of city centre projects, one senior official was brutally honest about the colourful campaign.

Owners of well-established businesses – including The Market Arms, Cheerz Bar, Attic and Spirit Level – had all gathered at Cheerz to seek support and clarity on the projects.

One of their worries was that the “black, dingy hoardings” could prevent customers from coming their way, while contributing to a rise in antisocial behaviour.

Several premises on The Green have already slashed their opening hours in effort to keep afloat while the construction of the market is under way.

And they pushed the local authority to expand the “open for business” drive down to The Green as well amid the closure of Hadden Street.

At this point Sandy Beattie, the council’s masterplan manager, admitted this campaign was to be taken back to the drawing board.

He said the banners strung far and wide along the city centre “didn’t work”.

‘Big and bold’ posters to signpost customers to city centre businesses

Hit with queries left, right and centre, red-faced Mr Beattie stressed they are already working to rectify their mistakes and ensure the campaign is “what businesses need”.

Council officers are now tweaking the “open for business” posters to come back with a “bigger and bolder” campaign for both Hadden Street and Union Street.

The Green’s main thoroughfare will remain closed for at least a year from today, with workers seen putting out cones and signs to notify drivers of the traffic restrictions.

What do you think of the council’s campaign? Let us know in our comments section below

Eventually, construction hoarding will be pushed up against the pavement as work on the city’s £40 million food and drink market ramps up in the days ahead.

Mr Beattie said: “There are lessons to be learned from Union Street about what has and hasn’t worked, and there are things to be changed.

“I appreciate hoardings are not the most attractive thing, but we want to help and will try tailor it according to what works best for the businesses.”

He added: “The new signs with the business names are the biggest possible, and the text is much larger than what’s on Union Street – because that hasn’t worked.”

“That can only happen once the hoardings are up, but we will do that as quickly as possible.”

Read more: