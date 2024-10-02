Union Terrace right turn ban could be axed – but final Aberdeen bus gate decision delayed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Union Terrace right turn ban could be axed – but final Aberdeen bus gate decision delayed

This is the second time a final decision on Aberdeen's bus gates has been delayed as councillors were forced to fight to see vital legal documents on the future of the scheme.

By Isaac Buchan & Alastair Gossip
The right hand turn ban on Union Terrace is poised to go. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The right hand turn ban on Union Terrace is poised to go. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Traders and the public have been made to wait yet again to learn the future of Aberdeen’s bus gates, as councillors ran out of time to make a decision for a second time.

After months of campaigning for change, the controversial traffic measures were expected to be made permanent today.

But a furious council meeting was adjourned at 4.30pm, with their future still up in the air.

Councillors rowed with top officials, as the civil servants tried to deny them sight of crucial legal advice used as a case for making permanent the unpopular experimental road changes.

It comes as business chiefs – inspired by success of a similar fight in Inverness – have hinted at a possible court challenge.

So what change can we expect in Aberdeen city centre?

The SNP and Lib Dem administration plans for the bus gates were revealed at the start of the meeting, with two major changes standing out.

The controversial right hand turn ban from Union Terrace onto Rosemount Viaduct is poised to be lifted, against the recommendations of council officers.

The right hand turn ban on Union Terrace is poised to be removed. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The right hand turn ban on Union Terrace is poised to be removed.<br />Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

They warned last week that axing the prohibition “could have safety disbenefits for active travel users and potentially negative impacts on bus journey times and reliability in the future”.

They also revealed plans to use bus gate fines to fund the return of a night bus service, connecting the city and Aberdeenshire.

Night buses could be returning to the city and shire. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
Night buses could be returning to the city and shire. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson

The service was cut in October 2018 but was run over the festive period last year.

Linking “key destinations across the city and into Aberdeenshire”, the late-night service could be funded by up to £200,000.

Row over key legal advice

Meanwhile, opposition councillors – who wanted change – were denied sight of crucial legal advice used to justify keeping all the controversial measures in place.

Labour group leader M Tauqeer Malik had demanded to see the basis of the advice – but was told no by the council’s interim legal chief, Alan Thomson.

Instead, he first tried to insist that a 61-word summary was enough to inform the hugely important decision.

It warned that the Scottish Government might be inclined to claim back £8 million paid for interlinked roadworks in South College Street if the bus priority measures were undone.

Work taking place on South College Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“As a solicitor, my role is to protect the interests of the council and, obviously, legal advice can be quite sensitive,” Mr Thomson said.

“The protection of legal privilege can be lost if you share it widely. It’s harder to argue a printed document with legal advice is still legally privileged.

“It just increases the risk that a court would order the council to share it.”

His stance was forensically dismantled by Conservative group deputy leader, and solicitor, Ryan Houghton.

Councillors will get to read Aberdeen bus gate legal advice

And eventually, it was conceded that the legal advice could be printed off and shown to the leaders of political groups – but the sheet of paper would not leave Mr Thomson’s sight.

Even that concession didn’t placate councillors, including law graduate and SNP councillor Alex Nicoll.

“I have an honours degree in law and a post-grad in legal practice…. I can’t get my head around the issue here,” he said.

“I would prefer to read the actual document myself because the devil is in the detail.”

Labour group leader M Tauqeer Malik Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Labour group leader M Tauqeer Malik Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

And Labour’s Mr Malik later told The P&J: “There is absolutely zero chance of the Scottish Government asking for their grant back given Aberdeen City Council has already contributed £75m towards the AWPR Aberdeen bypass.

“The politics of the Scottish Government asking for their money back would not exactly be a vote winner for the 2026 Scottish elections, so I’m confident this is a non-starter.”

Why was Aberdeen’s bus gates decision delayed?

The bus gate decision had been the headline-grabber ahead of today’s meeting.

But councillors spent much of the six hours prior arguing over the future of Catholic schooling in Aberdeen.

Martin Greig faced harsh criticism over the decision, especially from Councillor Mrs Jennifer Stewart. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The meeting began at 10.30am, but discussions ran on until 4pm on the city’s three primary school and a botched consultation on the potential for a new RC secondary.

Education convenor Martin Greig had referred the Catholic schooling debate to today’s meeting after losing an earlier vote at another meeting.

Both Labour and the Conservatives hit out at having taken six hours to discuss it all again at the full council meeting “only because the SNP and Lib Dems got beat”.

With the emotive matter taking up all of the allotted time for today’s meeting, SNP councillor Miranda Radley had wanted to bend the rules to allow it go on through the evening.

“You can propose anything you like,” Independent Barney Crockett heckled, as all opposition councillors rejected her calls.

Labour’s Ross Grant raised concerns over the meeting “going into the early hours of the morning”.

SNP and Lib Dems try to flip the bad press on Aberdeen bus gates

As the vote to suspend the council’s rules – standing orders – to allow the continuation into night was lost, there were dramatic, pantomime shrugs from the SNP benches.

Lib Dem council co-leader Ian Yuill. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Lib Dem council co-leader Ian Yuill. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

And as the dusted settled, Lib Dem council co-leader Ian Yuill criticised the opposition for delaying a vote that would bring about very little change.

He said: “It is incredibly disappointing that Labour stopped the council debating important business regarding the bus priority measures in the city centre.

“We are proposing removing the ‘no right turn’ at Union Terrace – which is now further delayed by Labour.”

However, Labour and the Conservatives pointed out that the order of the agenda was set by the SNP and Lib Dems.

Had they wanted, as Lord Provost David Cameron has demonstrated previously, they could have shuffled the running order.

Lord Provost David Cameron could have shuffled the agenda, opponents say. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Lord Provost David Cameron could have shuffled the agenda, opponents say. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Mr Malik told us: “It is really sad that a matter as important as the city centre has been delayed again due to SNP incompetence on managing the meeting.

“I hope the Lord Provost holds another meeting, sooner rather than later, otherwise Labour will move force one to ensure discussion on the city centre is heard.”

Conservative group leader Richard Brooks added: “It was entirely within the hand of the Lord Provost.”

“But at least the additional time will allow members to read the legal advice, which was only agreed to be released after pressure from opposition councillors at the meeting.”

How did we get here?

It has been a long and winding road for the decision over Aberdeen’s bus gates.

It was originally expected that a decision would be made in early July. But constant delays have meant that three months on, a verdict still hasn’t been reached.

The timeline of Aberdeen's bus gate saga. Image: Mhorvan Park/ DC Thomson
The timeline of Aberdeen’s bus gate saga. Image: Mhorvan Park/ DC Thomson

Today now marks the second time that councillors have ran out of time to vote on the future of Aberdeen’s bus gates.

What had campaigners hoped for?

Over the last several months, local businesses and organisations joined forces with The Press and Journal to put forward alternate Common Sense Compromise proposals.

These have been described as the “minimum” needed to help businesses survive.

Business groups and owners have banded together behind the Aberdeen bus gate Common Sense Compromise. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Business groups and owners banded together behind the Aberdeen bus gate Common Sense Compromise. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

By the time the meeting got under way, almost 12,000 had backed those plans for far-reaching changes, which would have seen the gates on Market Street and Bridge Street scrapped straight away.

The SNP and Lib Dems revealing their plans have shown they have adopted only one of the suggest compromise changes.

The Common Sense Compromise

In June, we came up with six points which they felt was needed for businesses to survive.

The group’s Common Sense Compromise called for: 

  • Keep the Guild Street bus gates, along with restrictions on Schoolhill and Upperkirkgate
  • Remove the bus gates at the Adelphi and Market Street, allowing access in both directions through Market Street
  • Remove the bus gates on Bridge Street, allowing full access in both directions
  • Remove the right turn ban on Union Terrace
  • Issue a warning rather than a fine to first offenders
  • Use fines to help city centre businesses via transport initiatives

Read more:

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Greyhope Bay Centre will offer up their event space for this year's fireworks display. Image: Greyhope Bay Centre.
How you can bid for the best view of this year's Aberdeen Fireworks
Manager Ellie Donald is delighted to secure a spot on the solo diner list. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Table for one: Cafe Boheme named Aberdeen's top restaurant for solo diners
Lee Derrett and Dielle Johnson admitted causing a German Shepherd called Blaze to become emaciated. Image: Facebook.
Couple's dog didn't eat for up to 3 DAYS before starving to death
Torry animal-lover Leona Maver now known as "the fox quine".
Meet the Torry mum with a passion for wildlife, now known as the 'fox…
Tanya has run clinics from various spots in Aberdeen over the past two decades
'I'm just a Torry quine with psychic ability': Medium opens doors of new Rosemount…
New signs have gone up in the hotel's window advertising its sale. Image: Google Maps
Future of popular Stonehaven hotel in doubt as search for new owners begins
The Tarland Trails at Drummy Woods are hugely popular with mountain biking fans.
Worried Tarland neighbours pooh-pooh compost toilet plan at Drummy Woods amid flooding 'catastrophe' concerns
Blood Brothers made an emotional return to Aberdeen's HM Theatre this week.
Review: I left Blood Brothers show in Aberdeen a bubbling mess - it could…
Robert James admitted drug driving at Banff Sheriff Court Picture shows; Robert James. Supplied by Facebook
Turriff drug driver gets one-year road ban and fine in 'hard lesson'
Sarah takes pride in breathing new life into items. Image: Adore Once More.
Laurencekirk upcycler bringing sparkle to old furniture to feature on hit TV show

Conversation