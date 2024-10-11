The best pictures as locals flock to stunning Northern Lights shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The best pictures as locals flock to stunning Northern Lights shows

Chaos at beauty spots in the north-east with crowds turning out for the heavenly dancers.

The lights shine over Westburn Park in Aberdeen. Image Anna Jankowska.
The lights shine over Westburn Park in Aberdeen. Image Anna Jankowska.
By Derry Alldritt

Sky gazers from across the north have been dazzled by one of the best Northern Lights displays in years.

The Aurora Borealis could be seen in all its glory at beauty spots around the region.

Locals made late-night journeys to go out and see the spectacular light show with reports of gridlock traffic in popular locations such as the Torry Battery in Aberdeen.

Northern Lights traffic.
Traffic builds near Girdle Ness Lighthouse. Image: Liam Sangster.

Torry’s Liam Sangster was out to capture the heavenly dancers when he saw scores of others had the same idea.

He posted a video online showing gridlock on the roads as people came together to enjoy the natural phenomenon.

High volumes of traffic and large crowds were also spotted at Balmedie sand dunes.

With so much love for the Northern Lights in Aberdeen we’ve put together a gallery of some of the best pictures from around the north and north-east.

Scurdieness Lighthouse Montrose. Supplied by Jenni Strachan.
Sir Alex Ferguson Statue at Pittodrie, Aberdeen. Supplied by Rikki Evans.
Slains Castle gets a glow-up. Image: Adam Sneddon.
A lovely moment in Dyce Aberdeen. Image Kyla Clement.
The aurora takes a spectacular shape in New Deer skies. Image Kerry Twycross.
Cornhill in Aberdeen brought to life by the Northern Lights. Image: Kimberely Reid.
A golden retriever takes in the purple skies in Portmahomack. Supplied by Brian Oliver.
A rainbow of colours surrounds the Dunnydeer Fort near Insch. Image by Gary McIntyre.
Northern Lights at Meldrum House Inverurie. Supplied by Sally ‘Razzmattazz’.
The Mither Tap Bennachie. Supplied by Wendy Craib.
The colours pour down from the sky over Insch. Image: Jane Findlay.
 Girdle Ness Lighthouse in Aberdeen. Supplied by Hayley Leys.

Which picture is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below. 

Conversation