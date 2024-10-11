The best pictures as locals flock to stunning Northern Lights shows

Sky gazers from across the north have been dazzled by one of the best Northern Lights displays in years.

The Aurora Borealis could be seen in all its glory at beauty spots around the region.

Locals made late-night journeys to go out and see the spectacular light show with reports of gridlock traffic in popular locations such as the Torry Battery in Aberdeen.

Torry’s Liam Sangster was out to capture the heavenly dancers when he saw scores of others had the same idea.

He posted a video online showing gridlock on the roads as people came together to enjoy the natural phenomenon.

High volumes of traffic and large crowds were also spotted at Balmedie sand dunes.

With so much love for the Northern Lights in Aberdeen we’ve put together a gallery of some of the best pictures from around the north and north-east.

