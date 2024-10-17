Residents fear retirement park ‘peace and quiet’ at Newmachar could be ruined by holiday home revellers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Residents fear retirement park ‘peace and quiet’ at Newmachar could be ruined by holiday home revellers

Previous conditions placed on the site by Aberdeenshire Council ruled out anyone from living in the new caravans full-time.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Nia Roo Park Retirement Park near Newmachar will soon have 14 additional caravans. Image: Ryden
Nia Roo Park Retirement Park near Newmachar will soon have 14 additional caravans. Image: Ryden

Residents living in a retirement park near Newmachar have raised concerns their peace and quiet could be shattered as bosses turn several caravans into holiday homes.

Bosses of Nia Roo Park initially wanted permission to provide the units as permanent homes to extend the existing site.

They argued that it was “no longer viable” to offer short-term holiday accommodation at the over 50’s community.

However, previous conditions placed on the site by Aberdeenshire Council ruled out anyone from living in the new units full-time.

And so they had to come up with some alternative plans.

What will be added to Nia Roo Park?

Currently the retirement park, found on the busy route between Newmachar and Dyce, has 19 caravans available as residential homes.

But now the site, which been operating since the early 1970s, will expand by 14 units.

The proposed changes to Nia Roo Park Retirement Park. Image: Ryden

Under the plans, each new caravan would have two car parking spaces and electric vehicle charging points.

Ten visitor parking spaces will be added to the site too.

Three different types of caravan will be on offer, all of which will have two bedrooms.

Strict rules placed on Newmachar caravan owners

The council’s planning team agreed the design was a “logical extension” of the retirement park.

However, they asked that a rule be put in place to ensure caravans are not lived in on a permanent basis.

The red arrow shows where the 14 additional caravans will be located. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

Instead, owners will be allowed to stay at their caravans for up to six weeks.

Meanwhile, a bus stop outside the park entrance will be relocated to improve visibility for motorists.

The shelter, currently on the right as drivers leave the caravan park, will be moved to the opposite side of the junction.

The bus stop to the right of this image will be moved. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

Members of the council’s roads team said the move would make the junction “safer” than it is at the moment.

‘We live here because it’s quiet’

However, the plan for holiday homes didn’t sit well with residents already living at Nia Roo Park.

Seven objections to the proposal were submitted to the local authority.

Margaret Cameron noted: “As one side of Nia Roo Park is totally residential with very good and helpful neighbours, the homes we have are pristine and kept that way by all the present occupiers.

“A continuity of this is what we need for the rest of the park.”

Nia Roo Park can be found near Newmachar. Image: Google Street View

While Trevor and Susan Brown stated that the planned holiday homes were “more suited to permanent residence”.

They added: “We live here because it is quiet and because everyone is a permanent resident.

“Not someone who visits with family under 50 for a few days, weeks, months at a time.”

Residents worried about ‘noisy holidaymakers’

The application was recently discussed by members of the Garioch area committee.

Claire Coutts of agents Ryden was aware of the worry around the proposal.

“Objectors are concerned that the change would encourage families to the site and result in noisy holidaymakers,” she said.

The development would extend the existing Nia Roo Park. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

However, she went on to tell the committee that the new caravans would be marketed to over 50’s only.

Park bosses believed that doing so wouldn’t create any extra unwanted noise or a “holiday atmosphere” at the idyllic site.

What did councillors have to say about it?

Councillor Dominic Lonchay wanted to see the plan refused, as he believed the region needed more short-term holiday accommodation instead.

He warned: “We have had many instances in Garioch of caravan parks having problems between holiday and permanent homes.

“My view is that this one is creeping towards the same situation.”

However, fellow councillor Jim Gifford believed it would be “very difficult” to refuse the proposal.

Councillor Jim Gifford. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

He asked for the site to be monitored going forward to ensure people wouldn’t be living in the caravans permanently.

Mr Gifford said: “It is the site owner’s responsibility in terms of people living on the site.

“Let’s make sure that these are not permanently occupied houses because that’s what they will be if we are not careful.

“We have to make the best of a very bad lot in taking this forward.”

The committee agreed to approve the application.

Read more

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Tall Ships Aberdeen graphic
Volunteers share 'brilliant' memories of 97' Tall Ships - and encourage people to apply…
Norman Esslemont holding a paper, with a front page on the city centre bus gates.
Esslemonts shop boss: 'I'd happily chip in for legal fight against city centre bus…
Location, Ives Road, Peterhead. Scene of a suspected murder in Ives Road, Peterhead Pictured is a police tent covering the scene Monday, 6th, February 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Jury told alleged Peterhead murder victim had gone to rob his accused killers
The seal has been spotted around the Ythan. Image: Tony Green/Ythan Seal Watch
Concern grows after Newburgh seal becomes entangled with discarded toilet seat
The new Ballater cafe will open on Victoria Road.
New Ballater cafe approved - as book shop boss complains village 'will have too…
The young girl was flown to the children's hospital on Tuesday. Image: DC Thomson
Seven-month-old baby dies in hospital after being airlifted from Peterhead
The Dingwall carer Rhona Duncan who recieved a SSSC warning
Dingwall carer who abandoned wheelchair-bound man at festival given warning by SSSC
One person was taken to hospital following the crash. Image: Supplied
Two taken to hospital after A92 crash between van and car near Portlethen
Craig and Caren Christie of Inverness who married at Raigmore Hospital just weeks before Craig passed away.
Wife's tribute to Elgin and Inverness fireman Craig Christie, who died just weeks after…
Aberdeen's 'most exclusive' property hits the market.
Home for 'entertaining' in Aberdeen's 'most exclusive' area hits the market

Conversation