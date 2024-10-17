Esslemonts shop boss: ‘I’d happily chip in for legal fight against city centre bus gates killing trade’

The man behind one of the most renowned clothing stores in Aberdeen has vowed to help fund any potential legal battle against city centre bus gates.

Norman Esslemont, who has run the menswear institution Esslemonts for decades, was among the business owners to back the Common Sense Compromise earlier this year.

The campaign, led by The Press and Journal and business leaders and backed by almost 12,000 residents, asked for a rethink of the “harmful” city centre restrictions.

But after months-long delays, council chiefs voted to make the bus gates permanent amid fears there would be serious financial repercussions if they did otherwise.

The move came as a “slap in the face” for Mr Esslemont and city centre businesses who had begged the local authority to show some mercy and rejig the roads layout.

Some have suggested an irate business community could ultimately end up challenging the council in court, after similar moves were launched in Inverness.

And now the west end trader is willing to go the extra mile and chip in to help fund a legal challenge if such an opportunity arises.

Why is Esslemonts’ owner willing to back a legal battle?

Having seen the impact the bus gates have had in the last year, Mr Esslemont is determined to keep fighting for change.

His family-run business has been an Aberdeen staple for more than 160 years, previously located at the bottom of Union Street as part of Esslemont and MacIntosh.

It moved to the city’s west end 27 years ago, going from strength to strength and building a solid base of customers.

But like many others, Mr Esslemont has seen his profits plunge since the introduction of the bus gates – even though his store is outwith the city centre.

“We just don’t get the same amount of customers from Aberdeenshire,” he laments.

“And I do blame the council for that. I personally think these measures are a misguided concept and a total waste of time.

“Bottom line is that they introduced these measures to transform the city centre, but they end up doing the exact opposite.

“The city centre is ‘open for business’ but we’re going to do our best to make it really difficult for you to come in. What’s the logic in that?”

Do you think the council should be taken to court over the bus gates? Let us know in our comments section below.

Who has raised the threat of a legal challege?

Writing for The Press and Journal ahead of the vote to make the bus gates permanent, Our Union Street leader Bob Keiller raised the idea of a legal challenge.

He wrote: “Nothing has been done to measure the impact of the bus gates on local businesses, which is why we are getting the same answers to the same problems.

“If you look at what has happened in Inverness, it is also possible that Aberdeen City Council could be taken to court by frustrated traders.”

It comes after plans to redesign parts of Inverness city centre were overturned by a judge after the Eastgate Centre owners challenged them in court.

Mr Esslemont adds: “What shocks me and irritates me is the tone-deafness of any feedback – we just want them to listen and do something.

“It’s difficult to say what the impact on businesses would be now that the bus gates are here to stay, but in all cases it would be negative.

“We’ve lost many good businesses and if nothing changes, more would just continue exiting the area.”

