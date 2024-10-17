Esslemonts shop boss: ‘I’d happily chip in for legal fight against city centre bus gates killing trade’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Esslemonts shop boss: ‘I’d happily chip in for legal fight against city centre bus gates killing trade’

There has been growing anger since Aberdeen City Council voted to make the controversial measures permanent.

By Denny Andonova
Norman Esslemont holding a paper, with a front page on the city centre bus gates.
The menswear store Esslemonts has been a staple for more than 160 years, previously located at the bottom of Union Street. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson.

The man behind one of the most renowned clothing stores in Aberdeen has vowed to help fund any potential legal battle against city centre bus gates.

Norman Esslemont, who has run the menswear institution Esslemonts for decades, was among the business owners to back the Common Sense Compromise earlier this year.

The campaign, led by The Press and Journal and business leaders and backed by almost 12,000 residents, asked for a rethink of the “harmful” city centre restrictions.

But after months-long delays, council chiefs voted to make the bus gates permanent amid fears there would be serious financial repercussions if they did otherwise.

The 21 councillors who voted for the bus gates to become permanent from left to right: Gill Al-Samarai. Desmond Bouse, Hazel Cameron, Neil MacGregor, Donna Clark, John Cooke, Neil Copland, Bill Cormie, David Cameron, Derek Davidson, Christian Allard as the driver, Lee Fairfull, Martin Greig, Steve Delaney, Ciaran McRae, Dell Henrickson, Michael Hutchison, Kairin Van Sweeden, Alex McLellan, Miranda Radley and Ian Yuill. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

The move came as a “slap in the face” for Mr Esslemont and city centre businesses who had begged the local authority to show some mercy and rejig the roads layout.

Some have suggested an irate business community could ultimately end up challenging the council in court, after similar moves were launched in Inverness.

And now the west end trader is willing to go the extra mile and chip in to help fund a legal challenge if such an opportunity arises.

Why is Esslemonts’ owner willing to back a legal battle?

Having seen the impact the bus gates have had in the last year, Mr Esslemont is determined to keep fighting for change.

His family-run business has been an Aberdeen staple for more than 160 years, previously located at the bottom of Union Street as part of Esslemont and MacIntosh.

It moved to the city’s west end 27 years ago, going from strength to strength and building a solid base of customers.

Mr Esslemont believes that Aberdeen’s bus gates compounded with LEZs are scaring potential customers from visiting the city centre. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson.

But like many others, Mr Esslemont has seen his profits plunge since the introduction of the bus gates – even though his store is outwith the city centre.

“We just don’t get the same amount of customers from Aberdeenshire,” he laments.

“And I do blame the council for that. I personally think these measures are a misguided concept and a total waste of time.

“Bottom line is that they introduced these measures to transform the city centre, but they end up doing the exact opposite.

“The city centre is ‘open for business’ but we’re going to do our best to make it really difficult for you to come in. What’s the logic in that?”

The full timeline of Aberdeen's bus gate saga. Image: Mhorvan Park/ DC Thomson
The full timeline of Aberdeen’s bus gate saga. Image: Mhorvan Park/ DC Thomson

Do you think the council should be taken to court over the bus gates? Let us know in our comments section below.

Who has raised the threat of a legal challege?

Writing for The Press and Journal ahead of the vote to make the bus gates permanent, Our Union Street leader Bob Keiller raised the idea of a legal challenge.

He wrote: “Nothing has been done to measure the impact of the bus gates on local businesses, which is why we are getting the same answers to the same problems.

“If you look at what has happened in Inverness, it is also possible that Aberdeen City Council could be taken to court by frustrated traders.”

It comes after plans to redesign parts of Inverness city centre were overturned by a judge after the Eastgate Centre owners challenged them in court.

Our investigation into how the bus gates have impacted trade in the city centre. Image: Aberdeen Journals.

Mr Esslemont adds: “What shocks me and irritates me is the tone-deafness of any feedback – we just want them to listen and do something.

“It’s difficult to say what the impact on businesses would be now that the bus gates are here to stay, but in all cases it would be negative.

“We’ve lost many good businesses and if nothing changes, more would just continue exiting the area.”

