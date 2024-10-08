Nemachar farm shop plans revealed for old industrial unit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nemachar farm shop plans revealed for old industrial unit

Local farmer Simon Hay wants to open up his own premises.

By Ben Hendry
The Newmachar farm shop plans are being considered by Aberdeenshire Council.
The Newmachar farm shop plans are being considered by Aberdeenshire Council. Image: John Wink architects

A Newmachar farmer wants to sell home-grown produce at a new shop in the village.

Simon Hay, who runs Buckie Farm, has lodged plans to create the store on land opposite his fields.

The building was formerly the home of Grampian Geotechnical at Rosehall Commercial Park.

The building has been empty for some time. Image: John Wink architects

What are the plans for the Newmachar farm shop?

Architect John Wink explains that Mr Hay will sell products reared on his own farm as well as offerings from other farms in the area.

The plans include installing a canopy to create a “more welcoming main entrance”.

Papers sent to Aberdeenshire Council state: “These changes will dramatically improve the appearance of the building and help to regenerate the site.”

This shows how the Newmachar farm shop would look. Image: John Wink architects

A new kitchen with a serving hatch will be created too, with hot food to be sold at the proposed Newmachar farm shop.

There will be a patio and landscaped garden area with a pergola as well, providing space for families with young children.

Another view of the proposed Buckie Farm shop to be built in the village. Image: John Wink architects

Do you think the Newmachar farm shop is a good idea? Let us know in our comments section below

This is just one of many ways farmers are diversifying amid tough times for the sector, with many north-east businesses planning holiday lodges on their land.

It comes after Grampian Geotechnical relocated to Dyce.

You can see the Newmachar farm shop plans here.

