Nemachar farm shop plans revealed for old industrial unit

A Newmachar farmer wants to sell home-grown produce at a new shop in the village.

Simon Hay, who runs Buckie Farm, has lodged plans to create the store on land opposite his fields.

The building was formerly the home of Grampian Geotechnical at Rosehall Commercial Park.

What are the plans for the Newmachar farm shop?

Architect John Wink explains that Mr Hay will sell products reared on his own farm as well as offerings from other farms in the area.

The plans include installing a canopy to create a “more welcoming main entrance”.

Papers sent to Aberdeenshire Council state: “These changes will dramatically improve the appearance of the building and help to regenerate the site.”

A new kitchen with a serving hatch will be created too, with hot food to be sold at the proposed Newmachar farm shop.

There will be a patio and landscaped garden area with a pergola as well, providing space for families with young children.

Do you think the Newmachar farm shop is a good idea? Let us know in our comments section below

This is just one of many ways farmers are diversifying amid tough times for the sector, with many north-east businesses planning holiday lodges on their land.

It comes after Grampian Geotechnical relocated to Dyce.

You can see the Newmachar farm shop plans here.

Read more planning stories: