A920 closed after house hit by lorry in Oldmeldrum

Officers and firefighters have been called to Oldmeldrum town centre after a historic property was hit by a lorry.

Emergency services were called to the A920 South Road shortly after 3pm today.

The fire service sent three appliances to the scene initially, with one crew still at the site.

Images show a large chunk of property damaged, with most of the front wall dislodged by the impact.

The house, situated across from the now-closed Meldrum Arms, dates back to the 18th century.

Teen boy treated after Oldmeldrum lorry collision

A 16-year-old boy has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after being hit by debris as a result of the incident.

He is being treated for a “gash to the back of his head”.

Murray Boath’s mother, Mhairi, said he “got a massive fright”.

She explained: “He had been heading down to his grandas, and his route takes him out at this corner to walk down Mill Road.

“He got a massive fright. He instantly got himself away and ran to his grandas where he called me as I was at work.

“He has currently lost one of his trainers amongst the rubble, he tells me.”

Police and fire service in Oldmeldrum after lorry hits house

A Scottish Fire and Rescue service spokesperson said: “We got a call at 3:24pm and crews are currently at the scene.

“We sent two appliances and one special heavy rescue engine.

“One appliance is still at the scene.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.