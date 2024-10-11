A920 closed after house hit by lorry in Oldmeldrum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A920 closed after house hit by lorry in Oldmeldrum

A 16-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after being hit by debris on South Road.

By Alberto Lejarraga
A lorry has hit a historic property in Oldmeldrum
A lorry has hit a historic property in Oldmeldrum

Officers and firefighters have been called to Oldmeldrum town centre after a historic property was hit by a lorry.

Emergency services were called to the A920 South Road shortly after 3pm today.

The fire service sent three appliances to the scene initially, with one crew still at the site.

Images show a large chunk of property damaged, with most of the front wall dislodged by the impact.

The house, situated across from the now-closed Meldrum Arms, dates back to the 18th century.

The house on South Road has been severely damaged. Image: Fubar News

Teen boy treated after Oldmeldrum lorry collision

A 16-year-old boy has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after being hit by debris as a result of the incident.

He is being treated for a “gash to the back of his head”.

Murray Boath’s mother, Mhairi, said he “got a massive fright”.

She explained: “He had been heading down to his grandas, and his route takes him out at this corner to walk down Mill Road.

“He got a massive fright. He instantly got himself away and ran to his grandas where he called me as I was at work.

“He has currently lost one of his trainers amongst the rubble, he tells me.”

The A920 – South Road – remains closed 

Police and fire service in Oldmeldrum after lorry hits house

A Scottish Fire and Rescue service spokesperson said: “We got a call at 3:24pm and crews are currently at the scene.

“We sent two appliances and one special heavy rescue engine.

“One appliance is still at the scene.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.

