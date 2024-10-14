107 new Ballater homes put on ice over fears for lizards and concerns about influx of new residents

Plans to build 107 new homes in the Royal Deeside village of Ballater have been put on hold after objections from residents.

Invercauld Estate and Scotia Homes submitted plans to build the homes in June this year on the eastern edge of the village, next to the Deeside Way and Monaltrie Park.

A longstanding allocation in the Cairngorms National Park local development plan, a number of consultations with the local community were held.

However, several objections to the plans were received and due to “significant amounts” of supporting information being provided after the application was lodged, a new revised planning application will be made in 2025.

This included a warning from ecologists that the development would have an “impact on hedgehogs, lizards and badgers”.

Scotia Homes said it is “in an effort to address as comprehensively as possible comments received from a range of council services and local stakeholders”.

Some of the objections received by the Cairngorms National Park planning service included concerns about pressure on already struggling public services.

Colin and Ruth Robinson commented: “There are at present about 1,500 inhabitants of Ballater. The proposed dwellings of between two and four bedrooms would infer an additional 214 to 428 inhabitants.

At present there are some 37 properties for sale in and around Ballater, which has doubled from some two years ago.

“We are not aware that there are jobs in Ballater for over 100 new families and are concerned that such an influx would put great pressure on our existing services.

“For these reasons, we would like to register our opposition to the project.”

Concerns raised over plans

Gavin Smith stated that Scotia Homes did not answer questions about many important issues, including: “How the developer will prioritise locals who wish to purchase houses.

“The impact on the village centre traffic and the fact that during the tourist season, the Co-Op struggles.

He added: “The potential flooding risk to the Cinder Path is a particular concern as our house is nearby.

“This has not been addressed as far as we can tell.”

The developers have confirmed the fresh proposals will retain the high number of “affordable” houses as the original application did.

which will be targeted to local people via a local leƫting initiative.

If supported, Scotia said the plans will “significantly” add to the number and

range of houses available for sale within the village.

‘Engage in further consultation with the local community’

Planning and strategic land manager at Scotia Homes, Roger Laird said: “Following the submission of our planning application, a number of issues have been raised, including

the relationship of the development to the Highland Games Ground at Monaltrie Park and the protection of the seƫting of Monaltrie House.

“To respond to these points, we are pleased to engage in further consultation with the local community and key local stakeholders to inform a fresh proposal.

“We will be organising at least two further consultation events over coming months and we are very keen to take on board as many comments as possible on the revised plans to ensure that we reach the optimum solution for all.”