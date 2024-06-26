‘Homes in demand with locals’: Plans reveal Ballater could soon get 107 new houses

New homes could be coming to Ballater after a national development company have released their plans.

Invercauld Estate and Scotia Homes have submitted plans to bring 107 new homes next to Deeside Way and Monaltrie Park in Ballater.

The proposed development includes a range of one to four bedroomed homes.

Included in the plans are also 38 properties the developer claims are ‘affordable’.

Scotia Homes say this will provide ‘much-needed’ accommodation in the village.

Locals will be given priority for the Scotia Homes in Ballater

Referring to the ‘affordable’ properties, they said: “Delivery of these units will be based on a local letting initiative, which will give priority to local people.

“The plans have been prepared following extensive consultation with the local community, which has resulted in significant improvements being made, to take on board the important views which have been expressed.

“We are aware from our dialogue with the community that there is considerable demand from local people for new homes in Ballater.

“We very much hope that the proposed plans will be supported to allow these to be delivered.”

Creating routes to Ballater village centre

The plans also include areas of landscape planning.

These consist of a range of pedestrian and cycle linkages to connect Deeside Way to the village centre.

The proposed masterplan has been crafted with a focus on enhancing its setting on the edge of the Ballater Conservation Area, adjoining the Cairngorms landscape.

Another key element that the developers have considered is the impact on the Highland Games.

They have done this by ensuring that enough parking is maintained around the site.

They said: “We are now delighted to be bringing forward these proposals in partnership with Invercauld Estate.”