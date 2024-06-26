‘Homes in demand with locals’: Plans reveal Ballater could soon get 107 new houses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Homes in demand with locals’: Plans reveal Ballater could soon get 107 new houses

38 of the proposed properties have been categorised as 'affordable'.

By Ena Saracevic
Ballater. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Ballater. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

New homes could be coming to Ballater after a national development company have released their plans.

Invercauld Estate and Scotia Homes have submitted plans to bring 107 new homes next to Deeside Way and Monaltrie Park in Ballater.

The proposed development includes a range of one to four bedroomed homes.

Included in the plans are also 38 properties the developer claims are ‘affordable’.

Scotia Homes say this will provide ‘much-needed’ accommodation in the village.

the plans for 107 new homes in Ballater
The company have announced plans for 107 new homes. Image: Scotia Homes

Locals will be given priority for the Scotia Homes in Ballater

Referring to the ‘affordable’ properties, they said: “Delivery of these units will be based on a local letting initiative, which will give priority to local people.

“The plans have been prepared following extensive consultation with the local community, which has resulted in significant improvements being made, to take on board the important views which have been expressed.

“We are aware from our dialogue with the community that there is considerable demand from local people for new homes in Ballater.

“We very much hope that the proposed plans will be supported to allow these to be delivered.”

housing plans
There will be a range of one to four bedroom homes hitting the market. Image: Scotia Homes

Creating routes to Ballater village centre

The plans also include areas of landscape planning.

These consist of a range of pedestrian and cycle linkages to connect Deeside Way to the village centre.

The proposed masterplan has been crafted with a focus on enhancing its setting on the edge of the Ballater Conservation Area, adjoining the Cairngorms landscape.

 

drawings of house
One of the potential homes. Image: Scotia Homes

Another key element that the developers have considered is the impact on the Highland Games.

They have done this by ensuring that enough parking is maintained around the site.

They said: “We are now delighted to be bringing forward these proposals in partnership with Invercauld Estate.”

