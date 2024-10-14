Fortnight of disruption near Huntly as A96 roadworks to start

Drivers are being warned to brace for 16 days of disruption as A96 roadworks are to get under way from Thursday.

Amey is set to undertake overnight resurfacing works near Huntly on the A97 junction to the north of the Gartly turnoff from October 17.

The maintenance will take place each night then on from 7.30pm until 6.30am where the road will be closed until November 2.

However, no work will take place on Friday and Saturday nights.

The £660,000 project promises to improve road conditions for up to 1220 metres of the A96.

They say the resurfacing will benefit over “8,700 vehicles who use the route each day”.

A diversion has been put in place for those looking to travel between those hours.

Amey advise that when works are taking place across the A97 junction traffic for the A97 eastwards will be diverted via the A920 at Colpy, heading east and turning left at Wartle onto the B9001.

Traffic can then continue on the B9001 to Bogniebrae and turn left onto the A97.

Traffic from the A97 westwards will diverted via the above diversion but in reverse.

A96 roadworks will create ‘smoother ride for motorists’

