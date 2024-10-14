Fortnight of disruption near Huntly as A96 roadworks to start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fortnight of disruption near Huntly as A96 roadworks to start

Resurfacing works will be taking place until November 2.

By Graham Fleming
The junction near Huntly will be disrupted. Image: Google Maps
Drivers are being warned to brace for 16 days of disruption as A96 roadworks are to get under way from Thursday.

Amey is set to undertake overnight resurfacing works near Huntly on the A97 junction to the north of the Gartly turnoff from October 17.

The maintenance will take place each night then on from 7.30pm until 6.30am where the road will be closed until November 2.

Motorists haven been warned of the disruption. Image: Amey

However, no work will take place on Friday and Saturday nights.

The £660,000 project promises to improve road conditions for up to 1220 metres of the A96.

They say the resurfacing will benefit over “8,700 vehicles who use the route each day”.

A diversion has been put in place for those looking to travel between those hours.

Amey advise that when works are taking place across the A97 junction traffic for the A97 eastwards will be diverted via the A920 at Colpy, heading east and turning left at Wartle onto the B9001.

Traffic can then continue on the B9001 to Bogniebrae and turn left onto the A97.

Traffic from the A97 westwards will diverted via the above diversion but in reverse.

A96 roadworks will create ‘smoother ride for motorists’

An Amey statement read: “The A96 carriageway at Huntly is set to benefit from a £660,000 investment that will deliver improvements to more than 1220 metres of the road surface.

“The resurfacing will benefit more than 8,700 vehicles who use this route each day, creating a smoother ride for motorists and reducing the need for ongoing maintenance.

“Amey, on behalf of Transport Scotland, will carry out overnight work on the A96 trunk road to the east of Huntly between Thursday October 17 and Saturday November 2.

“Work will take place from north of Gartly Junction to the A97 junction for Aberchirder and Banff.”

Conversation