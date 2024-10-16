Sold! BBC’s Travelling Auctioneers record ‘season high’ sale in Aberdeen

BBC One show ‘The Travelling Auctioneers’ has been in Aberdeen for a morning of rare items and high bids.

Participants from as far away as Forres flocked to the Granite City this morning, eager to see if their lots would fetch impressive sums at John Milne Auctioneers on North Silver Street.

The hosts shared with The Press and Journal that the event produced a “season high” sale, attracting three times the usual number of bidders.

The show features Izzie and restorer Robin Johnson as they visit family homes to discover hidden treasures for auction.

Robin focuses on finding items that need a little TLC, restoring them to their former glory.

Past treasures have included vintage bikes, diamond rings, and rare paintings that have brought in substantial bids.

BBC’s ‘The Travelling Auctioneer’ stops in Aberdeen

Unfortunately, we could not speak to any of the local participants today to avoid giving away any spoilers.

However the hosts spoke to the P&J, and expressed their joy for the Scottish leg of the series and the chance to visit the Granite City.

Izzie said: “This has been one of our favourite stops this season.

“It was a lovely saleroom and everyone has been so welcoming.

“It’s my first time in Aberdeen and the weather hasn’t been great, but I’ve loved it so far.”

Robin added: “I’ve been to Aberdeen a few times now and I think it’s a great city.

“There’s some amazing architecture here – I’ve always appreciated the unique feel that the granite gives it.”

The duo promised those looking forward to the show airing next year that they would not be disappointed.

Robin said: “One of the items was a season-high sale so people will need to watch out for that one.

“It was nice to get some bids in the room rather than just online, and I was pleased to see people keen on the items I had fixed.

“I have to say hats off to Izzie as she works hard valuing and selling, and it’s down to her that we get such great results.”

Izzie added: “To see the faces of the contributors as the bids were coming in really makes my day.”

The duo have spent time in the north of Scotland travelling in the show’s “little blue van” as they visit each of the contributors.

Robin said: “We got to see all the beautiful vistas and stunning landscapes of the Highlands, it really took my breath away.

Izzie said: “Driving around the north coast was really beautiful and we even got to try some whisky from a distillery in Cullen.”

John Milne Auctioneers welcomes record crowd for BBC filming

Sandy Milne, partner at John Milne Auctioneers, said: “It was a massive audience, I would even say it was around three times our usual crowd.”

Sandy runs the auction house alongside Colin Edward and Moira Minty.

They all work incredibly hard to put on an auction once every two weeks.

“We’ve been here since around 1900 and it amazes me how many people don’t know we’re here,” Sandy said.

“It takes a lot of time to organise something like this, so it was great to see the turnout”

Colin added “We sell around 60% of our lots to overseas or online buyers.

“The internet is so important to us but it was lovely to have so many bids in the room.”

The Travelling Auctioneers returns to BBC One and iPlayer in 2025.