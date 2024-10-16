Sold! BBC’s Travelling Auctioneers record ‘season high’ sale in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sold! BBC’s Travelling Auctioneers record ‘season high’ sale in Aberdeen

The popular daytime show was filmed in the Granite City today.

By Jamie Sinclair
Travelling Auctioneer's Izzie Palmer and Robin Johnson. The latter is on a bike that was up for auction.
The show is presented by Izzie Balmer and restorer Robin Johnson. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.

BBC One show ‘The Travelling Auctioneers’ has been in Aberdeen for a morning of rare items and high bids.

Participants from as far away as Forres flocked to the Granite City this morning, eager to see if their lots would fetch impressive sums at John Milne Auctioneers on North Silver Street.

The hosts shared with The Press and Journal that the event produced a “season high” sale, attracting three times the usual number of bidders.

The show features Izzie and restorer Robin Johnson as they visit family homes to discover hidden treasures for auction.

Robin focuses on finding items that need a little TLC, restoring them to their former glory.

Past treasures have included vintage bikes, diamond rings, and rare paintings that have brought in substantial bids.

The filming of the show brought a large crowd to the North Silver Street auction house. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

BBC’s ‘The Travelling Auctioneer’ stops in Aberdeen

Unfortunately, we could not speak to any of the local participants today to avoid giving away any spoilers.

However the hosts spoke to the P&J, and expressed their joy for the Scottish leg of the series and the chance to visit the Granite City.

Izzie said: “This has been one of our favourite stops this season.

Izzie has also appeared on Bargain Hunt. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“It was a lovely saleroom and everyone has been so welcoming.

“It’s my first time in Aberdeen and the weather hasn’t been great, but I’ve loved it so far.”

Robin added: “I’ve been to Aberdeen a few times now and I think it’s a great city.

“There’s some amazing architecture here – I’ve always appreciated the unique feel that the granite gives it.”

The duo promised those looking forward to the show airing next year that they would not be disappointed.

Robin said: “One of the items was a season-high sale so people will need to watch out for that one.

Robin talks through one of his repairs. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

“It was nice to get some bids in the room rather than just online, and I was pleased to see people keen on the items I had fixed.

“I have to say hats off to Izzie as she works hard valuing and selling, and it’s down to her that we get such great results.”

Izzie added: “To see the faces of the contributors as the bids were coming in really makes my day.”

The duo have spent time in the north of Scotland travelling in the show’s “little blue van” as they visit each of the contributors.

Robin said: “We got to see all the beautiful vistas and stunning landscapes of the Highlands, it really took my breath away.

Izzie said: “Driving around the north coast was really beautiful and we even got to try some whisky from a distillery in Cullen.”

Robin alongside some contributors. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

John Milne Auctioneers welcomes record crowd for BBC filming

Sandy Milne, partner at John Milne Auctioneers, said: “It was a massive audience, I would even say it was around three times our usual crowd.”

Sandy runs the auction house alongside Colin Edward and Moira Minty.

They all work incredibly hard to put on an auction once every two weeks.

The bids were flying in. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

“We’ve been here since around 1900 and it amazes me how many people don’t know we’re here,” Sandy said.

“It takes a lot of time to organise something like this, so it was great to see the turnout”

Colin added “We sell around 60% of our lots to overseas or online buyers.

Audience members went home with some great purchases. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

“The internet is so important to us but it was lovely to have so many bids in the room.”

The Travelling Auctioneers returns to BBC One and iPlayer in 2025.

