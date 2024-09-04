BBC ‘in talks’ to air new factual drama series on Piper Alpha disaster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BBC ‘in talks’ to air new factual drama series on Piper Alpha disaster

The catastrophe killed 167 people on a North Sea rig in July 1988.

By Graham Fleming & Erikka Askeland
The wreckage of the Piper Alpha oil production platform
The wreckage of the Piper Alpha oil production platform that exploded. Image: PA

The BBC are reportedly working on a new factual drama series based on the Piper Alpha disaster.

The 1988 oil rig catastrophe, which occurred just off the coast of the North Sea, claimed the lives of 167 workers.

The drama comes 36 years after the incident, and is set to tell the story of the the rig’s final days.

The platform accounted for 10% of Aberdeen’s oil and gas production at the time.

News of the series was first shared by Deadline – a well known Hollywood industry magazine.

They say the project is in the “research phase” and is being drawn up by STV screenwriter James Wood.

BBC working on Piper Alpha project

The drama series would be based on new interviews, existing knowledge, the 1990 Cullen report and the Stephen McGinty book, Fire in the Night.

However, the show is “yet to go into production” and be “given the green light”.

Smoke and flames rising from Piper Alpha oil platform
Thick smoke and flames rise from the remains of the Piper Alpha oil platform in the North Sea. Image: Shutterstock.

Reports add the survivors and the relatives of those deceased are being consulted ahead of filming, and producers are taking “extreme care” regarding the project.

STV also made a BAFTA-winning documentary about the disaster, Piper Alpha: Fire In The Night, nine years ago.

BBC has been approached for comment and STV declined to comment.

What is the Piper Alpha disaster?

The Piper Alpha incident has often been described as the north-east’s darkest day.

A “perfect storm” of system failures and technical problems caused a catastrophic conflagration on July 6 1988 – which led to the death of 167

At 9.55pm, a huge blast rocked the platform, gas leaked out at high pressure, and six alarms were triggered, but not before the installation was ablaze.

When disaster struck, there were 226 men on Piper – 165 of them were killed along with two others from a standby vessel, the Sandhaven.

News emerged later that no evacuation order was given to staff.

Instead, they were instructed to make their way to lifeboat stations which flames stopped them from getting to.

Only 37 survivors were recovered.

