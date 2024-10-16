Highland League reports: Wins for Fraserburgh against Formartine United and Buckie Thistle versus Nairn County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League reports: Wins for Fraserburgh against Formartine United and Buckie Thistle versus Nairn County

We cover the two Wednesday fixtures in the Breedon Highland League.

By Callum Law & Dave Edwards
Sean Butcher, right, heads in Fraserburgh's first goal in their Breedon Highland League game against Formartine United. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.
Sean Butcher, right, heads in Fraserburgh's first goal in their Breedon Highland League game against Formartine United. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.

Mark Cowie was pleased to see Fraserburgh beat Formartine United – but admitted they’ve played better and failed to win this season.

In a tight Breedon Highland League encounter at Bellslea, the hosts prevailed 2-0 courtesy of goals in each half from Sean Butcher and Scott Barbour.

The victory makes it four matches unbeaten for Fraserburgh in all competitions and moves them up to ninth in the table.

Broch manager Cowie said: “The two teams cancelled each other out and both went direct.

“In the first half Formartine were better than us and we scored against the run of play.

“In the second half we haven’t kicked on, but in the 90 minutes Joe Barbour only had one save.

The Fraserburgh players celebrate their first goal against Formartine, which was scored by Sean Butcher, left.

“Our backline marshalled things a little bit better than their backline and we’ve capitalised on a couple of errors.

“We’ve been playing well and on this occasion the performance dropped a bit but we got the win.

“It’s crazy this game, we played better football on Saturday (1-1 draw with Nairn) and didn’t win.

“Then we didn’t play as well tonight, but won 2-0. However, we defended really well as a unit so I’m delighted with that.

“We’re thankful for the three points, it gets us up the table a wee bit and hopefully we can kick on.”

Match action

In slippery underfoot conditions as a result of persistent rain clear-cut chances were at a premium.

United had one in the 12th minute when Marc Lawrence crossed from the left and Aidan Comble glanced a header narrowly wide.

In the final minute of the first period the Broch took the lead.

Butcher’s shot from the edge of the box was parried by goalkeeper Ewen Macdonald.

Scott Barbour seized upon the loose ball on the left side of the penalty area and crossed for the incoming Butcher to head into the net from six yards.

Formartine’s Rhy Thomas, left, and Aidan Sopel of Fraserburgh battle for the ball.

The second period continued in a similar vein to the first. Formartine did plenty of probing and the closest they came to an equaliser was in the 81st minute.

Goalkeeper Joe Barbour did well to tip away a spectacular first time volley from the left side of the area by sub Tyler Mykyta.

Five minutes later the Broch secured the points. United goalkeeper Macdonald had a free-kick down near the corner flag and tried to find Matthew McLean.

However, Logan Watt stole possession, drove into the box and unselfishly passed to Scott Barbour to finish from 10 yards.

United’s sequence ends

Defeat ends Formartine’s eight-game unbeaten run in the league.

Boss Stuart Anderson said: “I don’t think there was much in the game. We’ve made a couple of mistakes which have led to their goals, we’ve probably created our own downfall.

“Both defences were really good and didn’t allow chances to be created, but a couple of mistakes have cost us.

Fraserburgh’s Scott Barbour, right, tries to get away from Matthew McLean of Formartine.

“For the second goal it’s a split-second decision. If a goalkeeper makes a mistake it’s normally a goal, a mistake anywhere else on the pitch you can rectify it.

“Unfortunately it’s gone in the net, but Ewen’s got enough experience to deal with that and I’m sure he will.”

Buckie Thistle 2-1 Nairn County

Reigning champions Buckie Thistle climbed from ninth to seventh spot in the Breedon Highland League thanks to three hard-earned points against a spirited Nairn County outfit at Victoria Park.

In the third minute, from a Buckie corner taken by Jack MacIver, Joe McCabe powered home a header high past Logan Ross into the roof of the net.

On the quarter hour mark the unmarked Josh Peters should have done better than shoot high over the County crossbar from 20 yards.

Buckie Thistle’s Jack MacIver, right. Image: Jasperimage.

County’s first chance came in the 24th minute when Mark Ridgers came for a deep cross but failed to gather, a County player got his head to the ball but it landed on the roof of the net.

Buckie went straight up the park, MacIver again played in Peters but with only Ross to beat the striker fired a yard wide of the upright from 12 yards.

MacIver makes his mark

In the 28th minute MacIver took a free-kick from 25 yards out wide on the left and the winger bulleted the ball high past Ross at the keeper’s near post.

Four minutes later Buckie again had the ball in the County net but this time Marcus Goodall was clearly offside when he tucked the ball away from close range.

County pulled one back in the 42nd minute when Ben Barron ran on to a long through ball from Ross Hardie and placed the ball beyond Ridgers from 10 yards.

Two minutes after the restart it took a brilliant goal-line clearance from Innes MacKay to stop a Kenny McKenzie 20-yarder from giving Nairn an equaliser.

On the hour mark Peters saw his snap-shot blocked by Ross’s outstretched foot as Buckie went in search of a third goal.

More from Highland League

Sean Butcher, right, heads in Fraserburgh's first goal in their Breedon Highland League game against Formartine United. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.
WATCH: Forres Mechanics' Mark Holmes tells Highland League Weekly about his African coaching schools…
Sean Butcher, right, heads in Fraserburgh's first goal in their Breedon Highland League game against Formartine United. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.
North of Scotland Cup final countdown: Brora Rangers and Clachnacuddin strikers hope for day…
Sean Butcher, right, heads in Fraserburgh's first goal in their Breedon Highland League game against Formartine United. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.
Highland League: Buckie Thistle boss Lewis MacKinnon looks forward to dugout return against Nairn…
Sean Butcher, right, heads in Fraserburgh's first goal in their Breedon Highland League game against Formartine United. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.
Banks o' Dee will play in Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final after meeting to…
2
Sean Butcher, right, heads in Fraserburgh's first goal in their Breedon Highland League game against Formartine United. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.
North of Scotland Cup countdown: Meet the driving forces behind finalists Clachnacuddin and Brora…
Sean Butcher, right, heads in Fraserburgh's first goal in their Breedon Highland League game against Formartine United. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.
Brora Rangers' Jordan MacRae reveals extent of shoulder problem
Sean Butcher, right, heads in Fraserburgh's first goal in their Breedon Highland League game against Formartine United. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.
Meeting set to rule on Banks o' Dee Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup fate after…
Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Exclusive: Forres Mechanics boss - 'Unjust' rule change could see Aidan Cruickshank serve Scottish…
Sean Butcher, right, heads in Fraserburgh's first goal in their Breedon Highland League game against Formartine United. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.
Exclusive: Formartine United's Daniel Park on his retirement from football
Sean Butcher, right, heads in Fraserburgh's first goal in their Breedon Highland League game against Formartine United. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Brechin City v Brora Rangers top-of-the-table clash, plus Lossiemouth…

Conversation