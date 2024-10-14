Oldmeldrum teen ‘lucky to still be here’ after being struck on the head by lorry crash debris

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Oldmeldrum teen ‘lucky to still be here’ after being struck on the head by lorry crash debris

16-year-old Murray was rushed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where he was told he was fortunate to still be alive.

Murray, left, pictured alongside mum, Mhairi at the scene of the crash. Image: DC Thomson
Murray, left, pictured alongside mum, Mhairi at the scene of the crash. Image: DC Thomson
By Graham Fleming

An Aberdeenshire teenager has been told he is ‘lucky to be alive’ after being struck by falling debris following an Oldmeldrum lorry crash.

Murray Boath, 16, was en route to visit his ‘granda’ when he took shelter next to an 18th-century house to avoid a large vehicle on the road.

However, following a “large clatter” he found himself trapped in a pile of fallen rock, with one even striking him on the head.

The A920 road remains closed. Image: DC Thomson

After managing to pull himself out of the rubble to run to his grandparent’s house, he required nine stitches at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

One of his shoes remains lost among the rubble, but speaking to The Press and Journal, he said doctors said that he was lucky that was the only thing he lost.

The S5 Oldmeldrum Academy pupil said: “Everyone at the hospital had heard about it because it was all over Facebook.

“When I showed them the photographs of the damage they told me ‘you’re lucky to still be here’. It could have been much worse.

Rubble remains on the road. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“When I look back on the scene, I just realise how lucky that I actually am.

“We were in the hospital for about five hours. I needed nine stitches.

“The doctors told me that it was quite a big hit, but I was extremely lucky that I wasn’t hit by anything else.”

‘It all happened so quickly’

Murray also explained how he came to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Taking his usual route over to his granda’s house, half a mile down the A920, the moment the house wall collapsed on him was “a blur”.

He added: “I was walking along the road, on my usual route, but there was a lorry trying to get past which was blocking the way.

“I walked to the side near the corner, so that I didn’t get in the way, I didn’t want to get myself hurt.

“Then it all just happened. I heard a big clatter and then everything hitting the floor.

Murray required nine stitches in his head. Image: DC Thomson

“But one hit me in the head, and sort of rolled down my back. It was very painful.

“I didn’t realise I was bleeding until I got halfway down the road. I felt something running down my neck on the way there.

“We tried to put pressure on it when I got to my granda’s house but it just wouldn’t stop bleeding. That’s when I had to get driven to the hospital.”

The 18th-century home has sustained heavy damage. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Murray is now on the mend, and taking his October school holiday off to rest and recover.

“I’m still a bit sore now and again but it is getting better as time goes on. It’s mostly my head and my back.”

Murray’s mum, Mhairi, 43, added: “It’s only really sunk in over the weekend.

“This situation could have been a totally different story.

“His shoe can be replaced, but he cannot.”

Investigation over Oldmeldrum lorry crash

Following the incident a man is set to be investigated over driving offences which led to the crash.

the road remains closed as enquiries continue and debris remains scattered on the ground.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.20pm on Friday, 11 October, 2024 we were called to a report of a lorry having struck a building in South Road, Oldmeldrum.

“A 16-year-old male pedestrian attended Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment to injuries caused by falling debris.

“A 41-year-old man will be subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with driving offences.”

Ryan MacDonald was jailed at the High Court in Aberdeen. Image: Facebook.
Dominique Dawson from Finnies the Jewellers, Rose and Lauren Reid from Lolo and Co, the Seasalt Cornwall store at Union Square and Jamie Stewart from Juniper are among the 35 businesses taking part in Shop Aberdeen.
The junction near Huntly will be disrupted. Image: Google Maps
Ballater houses.
A ScotRail train.
Officers attended the incident at around 1pm today, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
A Place to Remember lollipop lady June McCombie - a well known face in Torry for decades.
Bartender making cocktail
M Tauqeer Malik snatched a top secret document from Aberdeen City Council. Picture shows council lawyer Alan Thomson and Mr Malik.
A ScotRail train.
Conversation