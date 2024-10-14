Oldmeldrum teen ‘lucky to still be here’ after being struck on the head by lorry crash debris

An Aberdeenshire teenager has been told he is ‘lucky to be alive’ after being struck by falling debris following an Oldmeldrum lorry crash.

Murray Boath, 16, was en route to visit his ‘granda’ when he took shelter next to an 18th-century house to avoid a large vehicle on the road.

However, following a “large clatter” he found himself trapped in a pile of fallen rock, with one even striking him on the head.

After managing to pull himself out of the rubble to run to his grandparent’s house, he required nine stitches at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

One of his shoes remains lost among the rubble, but speaking to The Press and Journal, he said doctors said that he was lucky that was the only thing he lost.

The S5 Oldmeldrum Academy pupil said: “Everyone at the hospital had heard about it because it was all over Facebook.

“When I showed them the photographs of the damage they told me ‘you’re lucky to still be here’. It could have been much worse.

“When I look back on the scene, I just realise how lucky that I actually am.

“We were in the hospital for about five hours. I needed nine stitches.

“The doctors told me that it was quite a big hit, but I was extremely lucky that I wasn’t hit by anything else.”

‘It all happened so quickly’

Murray also explained how he came to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Taking his usual route over to his granda’s house, half a mile down the A920, the moment the house wall collapsed on him was “a blur”.

He added: “I was walking along the road, on my usual route, but there was a lorry trying to get past which was blocking the way.

“I walked to the side near the corner, so that I didn’t get in the way, I didn’t want to get myself hurt.

“Then it all just happened. I heard a big clatter and then everything hitting the floor.

“But one hit me in the head, and sort of rolled down my back. It was very painful.

“I didn’t realise I was bleeding until I got halfway down the road. I felt something running down my neck on the way there.

“We tried to put pressure on it when I got to my granda’s house but it just wouldn’t stop bleeding. That’s when I had to get driven to the hospital.”

Murray is now on the mend, and taking his October school holiday off to rest and recover.

“I’m still a bit sore now and again but it is getting better as time goes on. It’s mostly my head and my back.”

Murray’s mum, Mhairi, 43, added: “It’s only really sunk in over the weekend.

“This situation could have been a totally different story.

“His shoe can be replaced, but he cannot.”

Investigation over Oldmeldrum lorry crash

Following the incident a man is set to be investigated over driving offences which led to the crash.

the road remains closed as enquiries continue and debris remains scattered on the ground.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.20pm on Friday, 11 October, 2024 we were called to a report of a lorry having struck a building in South Road, Oldmeldrum.

“A 16-year-old male pedestrian attended Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment to injuries caused by falling debris.

“A 41-year-old man will be subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with driving offences.”