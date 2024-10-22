Moment Mastrick dad and his 49-year-old son meet for first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Moment Mastrick dad and his 49-year-old son meet for first time

66-year-old Jim Robertson only recently found out he had a son.

Jim Robertson and John Anderson.
Father Jim Robertson and son John Anderson met for the first time today. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
By Chris Cromar

A dad and son having a pint at the pub sounds very ordinary.

But there was nothing ordinary about this particular meeting.

At lunchtime at the Grays Inn pub in Mastrick, 49-year-old John Anderson finally met his father, Jim Robertson.

Jim, 66, was shocked to recently learn he had a child he knew nothing about.

Jim Robertson and John Anderson.
The pair embraced each other for the first time. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

John, from Aberdeen, travelled more than 500 miles from his London home for the occasion.

The pair met thanks to Jim’s daughter, Jill.

The 49-year-old’s cousin, Kelly, used an online website to trace her ancestors after losing her dad at a young age.

Jill Robertson and John Anderson.
Jill Robertson meets her new brother for the first time. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

She matched with cousins, including John – and Jill realised her dad’s brothers would have been 12 and 14 at the time of John’s birth.

It turns out that Jim had a “summer romance” with John’s mum back in 1975.

He remembered her being pregnant, but “had no idea” the baby was his.

“I remember his mum, I remember her being pregnant, but she never said it was mine,” he clarified.

John, who grew up only about five minutes away from his dad and Jill in Sheddocksley, had been looking for his father for about the past 35 years and started using ancestry websites “a couple of years ago”.

John Anderson, Jill Robertson and Jim Robertson.
Jim with two of his four children. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

“I kind of always knew there was a disconnect from the dad’s side of the family. I never looked like dad growing up, I always knew, but it was always kind of dismissed,” he said.

Now he feels as if he has completed the “jigsaw puzzle”, adding: “You’ve got the final piece. There was always that bit missing for me and it just solves the 35-year mystery.”

Jim Robertson and John Anderson.
The father and son enjoying a pint of Tennent’s together. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

And how does he feel that he has got a whole new family to get to know?

“You feel that you’re coming into a family that’s already established and saying ‘I’m the son, I’m the brother’, I want to be part of it if I’m able to.”

His newfound father agrees, stating: “There’s no reason why not, because none of us has done anything wrong.”

‘Lots of Christmas presents to buy’

Regarding his mum, John thinks she is “glad it’s out now”, adding: “She just wants us to be happy, because I think she knows deep down, I’ve always had a niggle.”

With Christmas just around the corner, Jim says he has “lots of Christmas presents to buy”, with his son joking, “I’ve got a big list in my pocket”.

Jill described finding out about her brother as a “good shock” and can see the similarities between the pair, adding: “Sometimes it’s never too late to approach someone.”

John is “looking forward” to getting to know his new family, which includes 24-year-old sister Jodie and an auntie who only lives about 20 minutes away from him in London.

This reunion might not have been on TV or had Nicky Campbell or Davina McCall there, but this happened in real life in an Aberdeen community today.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Andrew Ross has been named as the man who died in Peterhead on Sunday night. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson.
Peterhead murder accused tells trial he was protecting his brother and puppies
Over 400 of the homes pledged will be in the Highlands. Image: SSEN Transmission
SSEN pledge to deliver over 1000 new homes across the Highlands and Aberdeenshire
Breaking news.
Drivers face tailbacks after crash on A90 near Cleanhill
47 retailers are involved in Shop Aberdeen. Denny Andonova/DC Thomson.
Full list of 47 Aberdeen retailers offering discounts to shoppers this weekend
The hero helpers have told of the terrifying ordeal.
Hero passers-by tell of 'terrifying' moment they pulled child from waves at Aberdeen beach
Burnt out cars behind police tape
Man appears in court over two-car blaze in Stonehaven
Torry resident Dianne McDonald at a homeowner-led demonstration outside Aberdeen City Council offices.
'We will not be moved' say Balnagask Raac residents after homeowners vote to ignore…
5
The drugs were seized from a property on Holburn Street, however police haven't revealed which number. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Kilo of cocaine seized from Holburn Street property
Anna Horne is fighting Aberdeen City Council for answers about her garden shed after a complaint was made about it. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Shed complaint leaves Aberdeen woman's garden plans in limbo for 10 MONTHS
Ember buses are launching in Aberdeen
All you need to know about the new Ember bus route ahead of launch
3

Conversation