Aberdeen man in court after £170,000 cocaine seizure

A 46-year-old man has appeared in court after a kilo of cocaine was discovered following an Aberdeen car search.

Matthew Oag was arrested and charged over the drugs, estimated to be worth £170,000.

A vehicle was stopped on Belmont Road last Friday afternoon and officers went on to search a property on Holburn Street, where more of the Class A drugs were found.

Oag, of Aberdeen, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday accused of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

He made no plea and was released on bail.

Speaking after the seizure, Detective Constable Nick Bowyer said: “We are determined to protect the public from harmful criminality by disrupting the cultivation and sale of illegal substances, preventing them from being circulated on the streets of Aberdeen and addressing the concerns of the local community.”