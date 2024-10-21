Full list of 47 Aberdeen retailers offering discounts to shoppers this weekend

Nearly 50 shops will be offering discounts in Aberdeen as part of a new campaign to encourage shopping in the city centre.

Shop Aberdeen is launching on Thursday, October 24, and will last until Sunday, October 27.

Bargain hunters will enjoy up to 70% off plus free gifts thanks to the scheme.

Shoppers will also be in with the chance to win a £200 Aberdeen Gift Card in a competition on Aberdeen Inspired’s social media channels.

Shop Aberdeen will help locals ‘rediscover the joy’ of city centre

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “To have 47 retailers sign up for a new concept like Shop Aberdeen underlines the enthusiasm and hunger they have for initiatives which can bring more people into the city centre and, more importantly, boost the spend for businesses in these tough times.

“Our hope is that people will rediscover the joy of shopping in person in the city centre.”

Among the 47 stores is The Green House in the Bon Accord Centre, with a 20% discount on all Christmas trees, decorations, lights, cards and even Christmas dinosaurs.

They are also offering a free gonk to the first 100 customers.

David Shiach, of The Green House, said: “With so much doom and gloom surrounding bricks and mortar retailing, it’s great to be part of an event that helps to showcase all the great businesses that still populate the city centre.

“Shop Aberdeen provides a bit of focus at the start of the festive season and with every retailer offering bargains over the long weekend there is even more good value on offer for shoppers.”

What shops are taking part?

47 shops will be taking part in the first-ever Shop Aberdeen event later this week: