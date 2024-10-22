Fraserburgh boutique to close as owner urges shoppers to ‘shop local’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fraserburgh boutique to close as owner urges shoppers to ‘shop local’

Owner Steffi Cowe revealed the news in an emotional video on social media.

By Ena Saracevic
Fuvvy's Closet is closing its doors.
Fuvvy's Closet is closing its doors.

A Fraserburgh boutique is closing after the owners say the business has ‘brought them to their knees’ financially.

Fuvvy’s Closet, on Mid Street, has not confirmed an exact date but customers are being urged to use credit notes and gift cards as soon as possible while all stock is reduced to half-price or less.

Owner Steffi Cowe posted an emotional video on Facebook, where she urged people to shop local as “your local businesses really need you right now”.

The owner of Fuvvy’s Closet has announced it will be closing its doors.

Reduced football combined with increased utilities and taxes contributed to the decision, as well as competition from online shopping and town centre parking.

Steffi, who opened the shop in 2019, explained: “Unfortunately, we have made the decision to close Fuvvy’s Closet.

“I just want to personally thank our customers over the years for your purchases.

“It’s been great and we’ve just loved every minute of it.”

Boutique says it’s ‘too late’ for them but shop local

Steffi added that her mum Maureen Cowe, and co-owner of the boutique, wasn’t in the video due to the closure being emotional for the both of them.

She continued: “But I’ve got to be honest and say it’s really brought us to our knees financially, emotionally, mentally and physically.

“And there comes a point where we just have to stop because we can’t do this anymore.

“If I could say one thing to you, it would be to please shop local.

“Your local businesses really need you right now.

“It’s too late for us, but maybe not for them.”

Steffi also owns and operates Sahara Beauty, which will remain open.

