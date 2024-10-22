Fraserburgh boutique to close as owner urges shoppers to ‘shop local’

A Fraserburgh boutique is closing after the owners say the business has ‘brought them to their knees’ financially.

Fuvvy’s Closet, on Mid Street, has not confirmed an exact date but customers are being urged to use credit notes and gift cards as soon as possible while all stock is reduced to half-price or less.

Owner Steffi Cowe posted an emotional video on Facebook, where she urged people to shop local as “your local businesses really need you right now”.

Reduced football combined with increased utilities and taxes contributed to the decision, as well as competition from online shopping and town centre parking.

Steffi, who opened the shop in 2019, explained: “Unfortunately, we have made the decision to close Fuvvy’s Closet.

“I just want to personally thank our customers over the years for your purchases.

“It’s been great and we’ve just loved every minute of it.”

Boutique says it’s ‘too late’ for them but shop local

Steffi added that her mum Maureen Cowe, and co-owner of the boutique, wasn’t in the video due to the closure being emotional for the both of them.

She continued: “But I’ve got to be honest and say it’s really brought us to our knees financially, emotionally, mentally and physically.

“And there comes a point where we just have to stop because we can’t do this anymore.

“If I could say one thing to you, it would be to please shop local.

“Your local businesses really need you right now.

“It’s too late for us, but maybe not for them.”

Steffi also owns and operates Sahara Beauty, which will remain open.