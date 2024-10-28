Revealed: All 66 venues launching eye-popping menu deals for Aberdeenshire Restaurant Week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Revealed: All 66 venues launching eye-popping menu deals for Aberdeenshire Restaurant Week

Cafes, pubs and restaurants from Stonehaven to Ballater are taking part.

By Ellie Milne
Split image of four Aberdeenshire restaurants
Just a week to go before dozens of restaurants serve up a host of special offers... Images: DC Thomson.

Dozens of restaurants across Aberdeenshire are preparing to dish up special deals and delicious meals for customers.

There is only a week to go until Aberdeenshire Restaurant Week kicks off with thousands of people expected to visit the venues taking part.

A total of 66 restaurants, cafes and hotels have signed up – and there is still time for other businesses to get involved.

Aberdeenshire Restaurant Week will take pace across the region from Monday, November 4 to Sunday, November 1o.

The week-long event aims to give businesses a boost and encourage people to try new eateries by offering a host of food and drink offers.

Lorna Younge
Lorna Younge pictured at the Udny Arms Hotel in Newburgh. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Lorna Younge, owner of participating business the Udny Arms Hotel in Newburgh, said: “We are really excited to be involved as it provides a great way for us all to showcase the incredible produce and cuisine the region has to offer.”

A range of deals from brunch to dinner

Each venue has chosen a special offer for the week, which are all available to browse in advance online.

As well as lunch and dinner options, the deals also spread across brunch, fine dining and light bites at a range of prices.

Tor-Na-Coille Hotel
Tor-Na-Coille Hotel in Banchory is also taking part in Aberdeenshire Restaurant Week. Image: Supplied.

Fennel Restaurant in Inverurie is offering a two-course lunch for £15 per person, while Cammie’s in Cammachmore has a 10% off deal on select dishes and a half price signature cocktail.

The Chocolate Bar in Ellon has created a special £25 sharing platter for the week and the team at Tor Na Coille in Banchory have a set lunch menu for £15.

Jack Duncan, from the Fife Arms at Turriff – who are offering 20% off all food – added: “The wealth of eateries taking part across the area and the wide variety of cuisine on offer is tremendous, giving people a fantastic opportunity to try new things at special discounted prices.”

Fife Arms Hotel exterior
The Fife Arms Hotel in Turriff. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Gillian Owen, leader of Aberdeenshire Council, said: “Our small businesses are the beating heart of our communities, so how about planning a day out that includes your chosen venue but also includes a visit to a town centre, farm shop, local museum or country park.”

Full list of Aberdeenshire Restaurant Week venues

  • Albert Hotel, Peterhead
  • Ally B’s, Dess
  • Asha’s Indian Aroma, Peterhead
  • Aspire, Portsoy
  • Barra Farmshop & Kitchen, Oldmeldrum
  • Boyndie Visitor Centre Café, Boyndie
  • Braemar Bistro
  • Bridge House Café, Ballater
  • Buchan Hotel, Ellon
  • Café Neuk, Stonehaven
  • Café Noir Coffee House, Stonehaven
  • Cafe48, Pitmedden
Captain's Galley Restaurant sign
Captain’s Galley was recently reopened by a new team. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
  • Cammies, Cammachmore
  • Captain’s Galley, Whitehills
  • Chloe’s Kitchen Creations, Alford
  • Davron Hotel, Rosehearty
  • Dean’s Bistro, Huntly
  • Duncano’s, Westhill
  • Edward’s Restaurant & Bar, Inverurie
  • Esther’s Manna House, Turriff
  • Farm to Table, Westerton Farm, Laurencekirk
  • Farquharson’s Bar & Kitchen, Braemar
  • Fennel Restaurant, Inverurie
  • Fife Lodge Hotel, Banff
The Newmachar Hotel sign
The restaurant at The Newmacahr Hotel is offering two courses for £20 or three for £25. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
  • Fly Cup Enterprises, Inverurie
  • Forest Café, Midmar
  • Grant Arms Hotel, Monymusk
  • Harbour Bar, Gourdon
  • Harbour Dunes Café, Cruden Bay
  • Huntly Golf Club
  • Loch-Hills Garden Café, Ellon
  • Meldrum House Country Hotel, Oldmeldrum
  • Milton Brasserie, Milton of Crathes
  • Newmachar Hotel
  • Number 30, Huntly
  • Peterhead Prison Museum Café
That Pancake Place tables and sign inside
That Pancake Place in Banchory is offering “the ultimate shared pancake experience”. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
  • Quayside Restaurant & Fish Bar, Gourdon
  • Saplinbrae Hotel & Lodges, Mintlaw
  • Scott Skinner’s Restaurant & Bar, Banchory
  • Seafield Arms, Whitehills
  • Seaview Hotel, Boddam
  • Slate & Grain Brasserie, Chapelton
  • That Pancake Place, Banchory
  • The Bank Restaurant, Huntly
  • The Broadstraik Inn, Elrick
  • The Chocolate Bar, Ellon
  • The Coffee Apothecary, Ellon
  • The Coffee Apothecary, Udny
  • The Dunes Restaurant & Bar, Menie
  • The Falls of Feugh, Banchory
Garlogie Inn
Garlogie Inn at Garlogie, Westhill is taking part in Aberdeenshire Restaurant Week. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
  • The Feed Baron, Westhill Golf Club
  • The Fern Restaurant, Durris
  • The Fife Arms Hotel & Bistro, Turriff
  • The Gaff, Ellon
  • The Garlogie Inn, Skene
  • The Liberty Kitchen, Banchory
  • The Murly Tuck Café, Tarves
  • The Pennan Inn
  • The Port House Café, Portsoy
  • The Stack Restaurant & Bar, Muchalls
  • The Stag & Thistle, Fraserburgh
  • The Tolbooth Restaurant, Stonehaven
  • Tor Na Coille, Banchory
  • Traffords Coffee House, Turriff
  • Trump’s Restaurant & Cellar, Menie
  • Udny Arms Hotel, Newburgh

Conversation