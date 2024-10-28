Revealed: All 66 venues launching eye-popping menu deals for Aberdeenshire Restaurant Week

Dozens of restaurants across Aberdeenshire are preparing to dish up special deals and delicious meals for customers.

There is only a week to go until Aberdeenshire Restaurant Week kicks off with thousands of people expected to visit the venues taking part.

A total of 66 restaurants, cafes and hotels have signed up – and there is still time for other businesses to get involved.

Aberdeenshire Restaurant Week will take pace across the region from Monday, November 4 to Sunday, November 1o.

The week-long event aims to give businesses a boost and encourage people to try new eateries by offering a host of food and drink offers.

Lorna Younge, owner of participating business the Udny Arms Hotel in Newburgh, said: “We are really excited to be involved as it provides a great way for us all to showcase the incredible produce and cuisine the region has to offer.”

A range of deals from brunch to dinner

Each venue has chosen a special offer for the week, which are all available to browse in advance online.

As well as lunch and dinner options, the deals also spread across brunch, fine dining and light bites at a range of prices.

Fennel Restaurant in Inverurie is offering a two-course lunch for £15 per person, while Cammie’s in Cammachmore has a 10% off deal on select dishes and a half price signature cocktail.

The Chocolate Bar in Ellon has created a special £25 sharing platter for the week and the team at Tor Na Coille in Banchory have a set lunch menu for £15.

Jack Duncan, from the Fife Arms at Turriff – who are offering 20% off all food – added: “The wealth of eateries taking part across the area and the wide variety of cuisine on offer is tremendous, giving people a fantastic opportunity to try new things at special discounted prices.”

Gillian Owen, leader of Aberdeenshire Council, said: “Our small businesses are the beating heart of our communities, so how about planning a day out that includes your chosen venue but also includes a visit to a town centre, farm shop, local museum or country park.”

Full list of Aberdeenshire Restaurant Week venues

Albert Hotel, Peterhead

Ally B’s, Dess

Asha’s Indian Aroma, Peterhead

Aspire, Portsoy

Barra Farmshop & Kitchen, Oldmeldrum

Boyndie Visitor Centre Café, Boyndie

Braemar Bistro

Bridge House Café, Ballater

Buchan Hotel, Ellon

Café Neuk, Stonehaven

Café Noir Coffee House, Stonehaven

Cafe48, Pitmedden

Cammies, Cammachmore

Captain’s Galley, Whitehills

Chloe’s Kitchen Creations, Alford

Davron Hotel, Rosehearty

Dean’s Bistro, Huntly

Duncano’s, Westhill

Edward’s Restaurant & Bar, Inverurie

Esther’s Manna House, Turriff

Farm to Table, Westerton Farm, Laurencekirk

Farquharson’s Bar & Kitchen, Braemar

Fennel Restaurant, Inverurie

Fife Lodge Hotel, Banff

Fly Cup Enterprises, Inverurie

Forest Café, Midmar

Grant Arms Hotel, Monymusk

Harbour Bar, Gourdon

Harbour Dunes Café, Cruden Bay

Huntly Golf Club

Loch-Hills Garden Café, Ellon

Meldrum House Country Hotel, Oldmeldrum

Milton Brasserie, Milton of Crathes

Newmachar Hotel

Number 30, Huntly

Peterhead Prison Museum Café

Quayside Restaurant & Fish Bar, Gourdon

Saplinbrae Hotel & Lodges, Mintlaw

Scott Skinner’s Restaurant & Bar, Banchory

Seafield Arms, Whitehills

Seaview Hotel, Boddam

Slate & Grain Brasserie, Chapelton

That Pancake Place, Banchory

The Bank Restaurant, Huntly

The Broadstraik Inn, Elrick

The Chocolate Bar, Ellon

The Coffee Apothecary, Ellon

The Coffee Apothecary, Udny

The Dunes Restaurant & Bar, Menie

The Falls of Feugh, Banchory