Revealed: All 66 venues launching eye-popping menu deals for Aberdeenshire Restaurant Week

Dozens of restaurants across Aberdeenshire are preparing to dish up special deals and delicious meals for customers.
There is only a week to go until Aberdeenshire Restaurant Week kicks off with thousands of people expected to visit the venues taking part.
A total of 66 restaurants, cafes and hotels have signed up – and there is still time for other businesses to get involved.
Aberdeenshire Restaurant Week will take pace across the region from Monday, November 4 to Sunday, November 1o.
The week-long event aims to give businesses a boost and encourage people to try new eateries by offering a host of food and drink offers.
Lorna Younge, owner of participating business the Udny Arms Hotel in Newburgh, said: “We are really excited to be involved as it provides a great way for us all to showcase the incredible produce and cuisine the region has to offer.”
A range of deals from brunch to dinner
Each venue has chosen a special offer for the week, which are all available to browse in advance online.
As well as lunch and dinner options, the deals also spread across brunch, fine dining and light bites at a range of prices.
Fennel Restaurant in Inverurie is offering a two-course lunch for £15 per person, while Cammie’s in Cammachmore has a 10% off deal on select dishes and a half price signature cocktail.
The Chocolate Bar in Ellon has created a special £25 sharing platter for the week and the team at Tor Na Coille in Banchory have a set lunch menu for £15.
Jack Duncan, from the Fife Arms at Turriff – who are offering 20% off all food – added: “The wealth of eateries taking part across the area and the wide variety of cuisine on offer is tremendous, giving people a fantastic opportunity to try new things at special discounted prices.”
Gillian Owen, leader of Aberdeenshire Council, said: “Our small businesses are the beating heart of our communities, so how about planning a day out that includes your chosen venue but also includes a visit to a town centre, farm shop, local museum or country park.”
Full list of Aberdeenshire Restaurant Week venues
- Albert Hotel, Peterhead
- Ally B’s, Dess
- Asha’s Indian Aroma, Peterhead
- Aspire, Portsoy
- Barra Farmshop & Kitchen, Oldmeldrum
- Boyndie Visitor Centre Café, Boyndie
- Braemar Bistro
- Bridge House Café, Ballater
- Buchan Hotel, Ellon
- Café Neuk, Stonehaven
- Café Noir Coffee House, Stonehaven
- Cafe48, Pitmedden
- Cammies, Cammachmore
- Captain’s Galley, Whitehills
- Chloe’s Kitchen Creations, Alford
- Davron Hotel, Rosehearty
- Dean’s Bistro, Huntly
- Duncano’s, Westhill
- Edward’s Restaurant & Bar, Inverurie
- Esther’s Manna House, Turriff
- Farm to Table, Westerton Farm, Laurencekirk
- Farquharson’s Bar & Kitchen, Braemar
- Fennel Restaurant, Inverurie
- Fife Lodge Hotel, Banff
- Fly Cup Enterprises, Inverurie
- Forest Café, Midmar
- Grant Arms Hotel, Monymusk
- Harbour Bar, Gourdon
- Harbour Dunes Café, Cruden Bay
- Huntly Golf Club
- Loch-Hills Garden Café, Ellon
- Meldrum House Country Hotel, Oldmeldrum
- Milton Brasserie, Milton of Crathes
- Newmachar Hotel
- Number 30, Huntly
- Peterhead Prison Museum Café
- Quayside Restaurant & Fish Bar, Gourdon
- Saplinbrae Hotel & Lodges, Mintlaw
- Scott Skinner’s Restaurant & Bar, Banchory
- Seafield Arms, Whitehills
- Seaview Hotel, Boddam
- Slate & Grain Brasserie, Chapelton
- That Pancake Place, Banchory
- The Bank Restaurant, Huntly
- The Broadstraik Inn, Elrick
- The Chocolate Bar, Ellon
- The Coffee Apothecary, Ellon
- The Coffee Apothecary, Udny
- The Dunes Restaurant & Bar, Menie
- The Falls of Feugh, Banchory
- The Feed Baron, Westhill Golf Club
- The Fern Restaurant, Durris
- The Fife Arms Hotel & Bistro, Turriff
- The Gaff, Ellon
- The Garlogie Inn, Skene
- The Liberty Kitchen, Banchory
- The Murly Tuck Café, Tarves
- The Pennan Inn
- The Port House Café, Portsoy
- The Stack Restaurant & Bar, Muchalls
- The Stag & Thistle, Fraserburgh
- The Tolbooth Restaurant, Stonehaven
- Tor Na Coille, Banchory
- Traffords Coffee House, Turriff
- Trump’s Restaurant & Cellar, Menie
- Udny Arms Hotel, Newburgh
