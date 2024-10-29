Drivers warned as A96 westbound at Craibstone roundabout to be closed for three hours at 7pm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Drivers warned as A96 westbound at Craibstone roundabout to be closed for three hours at 7pm

The closure will be from Craibstone roundabout to Clinterty roundabout to allow for vehicle recovery.

By Ross Hempseed
A96 at Craibstone. Image: Google Maps.
A96 at Craibstone. Image: Google Maps.

A section of the A96 Aberdeen to Elgin road will be closed as police recover a vehicle from an earlier crash.

The crash occurred around 11.35am on Tuesday, October 29, and involved a single vehicle with no reported injuries.

Now several hours after the crash occurred, police have confirmed a section of the busy A96 will be closed westbound to allow the vehicle to be recovered.

According to police, the A96 westbound between Craibstone roundabout and Clinterty roundabout will be closed from 7pm to allow for recovery.

Officers are expecting the road to be closed for a total of three hours and during the closure suggest drivers use a diversion via the A947.

The eastbound road heading into Aberdeen is understood to be unaffected.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Rosemount businesses speak out about impact of roadworks.
Rosemount deli warns roadworks could be 'financially devastating'
Paul Day was last seen in Methlick. Image: Police Scotland
'Growing concerns' for missing man, 71, last seen in Methlick
Joshua Parkinson has been jailed for a second time at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Claims paedophile prisoner phoned girl while in HMP Grampian
Aberdeenshire farmer Ben Lowe
North-east pig farming pair among 24 new Nuffield Scholars
Newtonhill Road in Newtonhill will not get any extra Christmas lights this year. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson
Hopes for a bright Christmas dimmed in Newtonhill lights row
Dozens evacuated the building.
Aberdeen University building evacuated as fire crews attend 'electrical' incident
Macy's owner Susan Byers thinks the station is a great idea. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Macy the Dalmatian: From long walks on the beach to radio star
Gordon Pinkerton outside court in Aberdeen.
Inquiry launched into Covid death of serial sex offender from Aberdeen
CR0050470 Katherine Ferries. Aberdeen. Strichen Parish Church. Picture Shows the private funeral service for Alex Salmond . Tuesday 29th October 2024 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Alex Salmond's family feel 'grief of a nation' as former first minister laid to…
Changes could be made to early learning and childcare provision and grit bins removed across Aberdeenshire under proposed budget savings. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson
Shock 20% council tax rise could be needed to pay for Aberdeenshire gritting, flood…
5

Conversation