Drivers warned as A96 westbound at Craibstone roundabout to be closed for three hours at 7pm

A section of the A96 Aberdeen to Elgin road will be closed as police recover a vehicle from an earlier crash.

The crash occurred around 11.35am on Tuesday, October 29, and involved a single vehicle with no reported injuries.

Now several hours after the crash occurred, police have confirmed a section of the busy A96 will be closed westbound to allow the vehicle to be recovered.

According to police, the A96 westbound between Craibstone roundabout and Clinterty roundabout will be closed from 7pm to allow for recovery.

Officers are expecting the road to be closed for a total of three hours and during the closure suggest drivers use a diversion via the A947.

The eastbound road heading into Aberdeen is understood to be unaffected.