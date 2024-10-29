‘Growing concerns’ for missing man, 71, last seen in Methlick

Officers say “concerns are growing” for the welfare of a 71-year-old man who was last seen in Methlick.

Paul Day – who is from village – was last seen at around 9am on Tuesday, October 29 in the Cottonhillock area.

The 71-year-old is being described as white, around 6ft tall and of slim build with receding dark grey hair.

It is believed he may be wearing a black shirt-style jacket, purple jumper and black trousers.

Concerns that 71-year-old ‘became confused’ or ‘lost his way’

Sergeant Scott Cooper said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to trace Paul and there are concerns that he may have lost his way or become confused so it is important that we find him to make sure he is safe and well.

“He uses the bus between Methlick and Aberdeen and visits cafes in the city centre. He may also have travelled to Ellon or to Pitmedden.

“We are asking people to keep an eye out for him. If you are driving, walking or travelling by bus and you see anyone matching Paul’s description to get in touch with us immediately.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 1905 of Tuesday, October 29.