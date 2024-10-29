‘Growing concerns’ for missing man, 71, last seen in Methlick

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Growing concerns’ for missing man, 71, last seen in Methlick

Paul Day was last seen on Tuesday morning.

By Ena Saracevic
Paul Day was last seen in Methlick.
Paul Day was last seen in Methlick.

Officers say “concerns are growing” for the welfare of a 71-year-old man who was last seen in Methlick.

Paul Day – who is from village – was last seen at around 9am on Tuesday, October 29 in the Cottonhillock area.

The 71-year-old is being described as white, around 6ft tall and of slim build with receding dark grey hair.

It is believed he may be wearing a black shirt-style jacket, purple jumper and black trousers.

Image: Police Scotland

Concerns that 71-year-old ‘became confused’ or ‘lost his way’

Sergeant Scott Cooper said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to trace Paul and there are concerns that he may have lost his way or become confused so it is important that we find him to make sure he is safe and well.

“He uses the bus between Methlick and Aberdeen and visits cafes in the city centre. He may also have travelled to Ellon or to Pitmedden.

“We are asking people to keep an eye out for him. If you are driving, walking or travelling by bus and you see anyone matching Paul’s description to get in touch with us immediately.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 1905 of Tuesday, October 29.

