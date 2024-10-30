Cyclist taken to hospital after hit-and-run in Aberdeen’s west end

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Cyclist taken to hospital after hit-and-run in Aberdeen’s west end

Police are on the look out for the driver of the car which fled the scene.

By Chris Cromar
Queen's Cross roundabout.
The incident happened at Queen's Cross roundabout in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

A cyclist has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in the west end of Aberdeen.

The hit-and-run incident happened just after 2pm at Queen’s Cross roundabout.

It involved a car and a female cyclist.

Emergency services attended the scene and were able to clear the area by 4pm.

Police have said their inquiries into the crash are ongoing and they are working to the trace the driver of the vehicle which fled the scene.

A police spokeswoman said: “At around 2.05pm on Wednesday, October 30, police received a report of a crash at Queen’s Cross roundabout in Aberdeen involving a car and a cyclist.

“One woman – the cyclist – was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for assessment and treatment.

“The car failed to stop at the scene and inquiries to trace it are ongoing.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Councillor Alex Nicoll has quit the SNP group he once led over the Aberdeen city centre bus gate 'mistake'. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Exclusive: Former council co-leader Alex Nicoll QUITS SNP as bus gate fiasco among 'a…
The Caley Bar has seen 11 violent incidents in the past year.
Peterhead's Bar 57 nightclub 'might have to shut' as hours cut in police violence…
Safety Camera Unit
Speed camera to be stationed on A93 near Cults after residents raise speeding concerns
Rapist Leon Pedley went for dinner with two women in Union Square. Image: DC Thomson
High-risk rapist met woman in Aberdeen without notifying police
Split image of Haughton House and Julie Reid
WATCH: Learning lessons from the paranormal at 'spirit hotspot' Haughton House
Will big queues at Aberdeen's taxi ranks like this become a thing of the past with Uber's arrival in Aberdeen?Image: Cameron Roy/DC Thomson
Readers react: Is Uber an 'absolute blessing' for Aberdeen, or is it an 'abomination…
County lines dealers Jahvid Frith, left, and Tyrone Sealey. Image: Police Scotland
Aberdeen heroin dealers snared after one spoke to cops ... while smoking a joint
Big D's opens to Aberdeen customers on Sunday. Image: DC Thomson
The new Aberdeen pizza shop taking on neighbours Domino's and Papa Johns
Aberdeen killer Lee Smith during his many court appearances.
Killer of Jamie Forbes was no stranger to the courts or brutal violence
Lee Smith, left, tortured and killed Jamie Forbes.
Killer imprisoned and tortured man to 'atone' for £40 theft before Aberdeen high-rise plunge

Conversation