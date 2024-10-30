Cyclist taken to hospital after hit-and-run in Aberdeen’s west end

A cyclist has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in the west end of Aberdeen.

The hit-and-run incident happened just after 2pm at Queen’s Cross roundabout.

It involved a car and a female cyclist.

Emergency services attended the scene and were able to clear the area by 4pm.

Police have said their inquiries into the crash are ongoing and they are working to the trace the driver of the vehicle which fled the scene.

A police spokeswoman said: “At around 2.05pm on Wednesday, October 30, police received a report of a crash at Queen’s Cross roundabout in Aberdeen involving a car and a cyclist.

“One woman – the cyclist – was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for assessment and treatment.

“The car failed to stop at the scene and inquiries to trace it are ongoing.”