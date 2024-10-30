A9 blocked following two-vehicle crash near Daviot

The A9 is blocked northbound following a two-vehicle crash near Daviot.

The incident happened on the Inverness to Perth trunk road shortly before 5pm.

The northbound carriageway is currently restricted, around six miles south of Inverness.

The southbound carriageway has not been affected.

The severity of any injuries is unknown.

Police have been approached for comment.

Firefighters attend A9 crash

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was first made aware of the crash at 4.40pm.

Two appliances from Inverness attended before leaving the scene less than an hour later at around 5.25pm.

Traffic Scotland is urging motorists to approach the area with caution as emergency crews respond.

A statement on their website reads: “The A9 at Daviot is restricted in northbound due to a road traffic accident, road users are advised to approach with caution.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

