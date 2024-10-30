A9 blocked following two-vehicle crash near Daviot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

A9 blocked following two-vehicle crash near Daviot

Motorists are being urged to approach the area with caution.

By Michelle Henderson
Breaking news graphic
Image: DC Thomson.

The A9 is blocked northbound following a two-vehicle crash near Daviot.

The incident happened on the Inverness to Perth trunk road shortly before 5pm.

The northbound carriageway is currently restricted, around six miles south of Inverness.

The southbound carriageway has not been affected.

The severity of any injuries is unknown.

Police have been approached for comment.

Firefighters attend A9 crash

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was first made aware of the crash at 4.40pm.

Two appliances from Inverness attended before leaving the scene less than an hour later at around 5.25pm.

Traffic Scotland is urging motorists to approach the area with caution as emergency crews respond.

A statement on their website reads: “The A9 at Daviot is restricted in northbound due to a road traffic accident, road users are advised to approach with caution.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.

More from Highlands & Islands

The trial is taking place at the High Court in Edinburgh. Photo by F Scholz
Pair deny keeping Highland man as a slave and trying to sell his house…
Susan Manson, pictured with her daughter Merran, bent down next to a storage unit.
Shetland mum reunited with cat 13 years after disappearance
The ground floor flat has direct access to the beach. Image: Supplied by Fiuran.
Rare beachfront apartment near Oban goes on sale
Skipinnish Oak.
'Magnificent' 400-year-old tree named after band Skipinnish crowned best in the UK
Gordon Pinkerton outside court in Aberdeen.
Inquiry launched into Covid death of serial sex offender from Aberdeen
Shane Williamson appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Invergordon thug had to be tased three times as he brutally attacked policewoman
The four-bedroom home is on the market. Image: Bell Ingram
Beautiful log home near Inverness hits the market for almost £1 million
Inverness Sheriff Court
Needle-phobic student refused to provide blood sample after positive drugs wipe
Top-class ploughing action at Newmore Farm, near Invergordon.
More silverware in Highlands for world champion ploughman
Thurso child rapist James Pollard was sentenced at the High Court in Aberdeen.
Serial child sex abuser branded a 'monster' and jailed for 15 years

Conversation