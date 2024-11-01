Largest-ever warship to visit Aberdeen docks at South Harbour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Largest-ever warship to visit Aberdeen docks at South Harbour

HNLMS Johan de Witt has arrived in the Granite City port.

By Ross Hempseed
HNLMS Johan de Witt arriving in Aberdeen. Image: Port of Aberdeen.
HNLMS Johan de Witt arriving in Aberdeen. Image: Port of Aberdeen.

The largest-ever warship to dock at the Port of Aberdeen in its 888-year history arrived at the South Harbour on Friday morning.

The HNLMS Johan de Witt has been part of the Royal Netherlands Navy since 2007.

Measuring 577ft in length and weighing 28,395 tonnes, the vessel is an amphibious landing ship with a range of seafaring technology and hundreds of seamen aboard.

It boasts a large helipad deck capable of handling four Chinook helicopters, as well as a dock for substantial landing craft.

An additional deck with facilities for command staff enables support for battalion-sized operations.

It also has impressive military-grade hospital facilities with an operating theatre and intensive care units, while the ship’s desalination system can convert seawater into potable water.

HNLMS Johan de Witt arrives in Aberdeen

HNLMS Johan de Witt docked at Dunottar Quay. Image: Port of Aberdeen.

This means it can stay at sea for months on end without fear of running out of water.

The warship was welcomed into the South Harbour by Port of Aberdeen’s Harbour Master, Benji Morrison.

It docked at Dunottar Quay, the largest quay.

This was the site that earlier this year welcomed the largest cruise ship ever to visit Aberdeen, the Costa Favolosa.

The HNLMS Johan de Witt’s visit marks the second time in a week that a warship has visited Aberdeen.

Aberdeen port capacity increased

The Port of Aberdeen has expanded its capacity to handle more and larger ships this year and next year is expected to be a bumper year for cruise arrivals, with 70 scheduled.

Cruise ships bring thousands of visitors to the north-east who are eager to explore the region.

Visitors take tours of the city centre, Dunnottar Castle and Royal Deeside.

Benji Morrison said: “We are honoured to welcome HNLMS Johan de Witt to South Harbour.

“We eagerly anticipate welcoming many more naval vessels to berth.”

