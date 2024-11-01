Report reveals shamed Aberdeen councillor thought ‘racist’ remark was ‘positive and welcoming’

An Aberdeen councillor who made her council colleague “feel like an outsider” breached the code of conduct, it has been ruled.

Kairin van Sweeden referred to Councillor Deena Tissera as a “new Scot” during a scathing dismissal during an Aberdeen City Council meeting in October last year.

Ms Tissera, who was born in Sri Lanka, said the comment suggested she had “just come off the boat” and slammed the “empty” apology she received at the time.

The now-independent councillor, Ms van Sweeden, took a step back from the SNP and referred herself to the Ethical Standards Commissioner hours after the meeting descended into anarchy.

More than a year later, the watchdog has completed its investigation – and found she did breach the code of conduct.

Watchdog investigate Aberdeen councillor comments

The Labour councillor submitted her complaint because felt the use of the wording “new Scot” was “disrespectful and racist”.

In response to the findings, Ms Tissera said: “This comment not only undermined my professional competence based on my place of birth, but also suggested I am less Scottish than my peers, making me feel inferior because of my race.

“No one should ever feel this way in their workplace.

“It is crucial that we address racism in all its forms because it has no place in our politics or our workplaces. We must foster an environment of respect and equality.”

The watchdog examined evidence which included the webcast of the council meeting on October 11, 2023.

During this, Ms van Sweeden said: “I realise as a ‘new Scot’, Councillor Tissera maybe doesn’t know about the mitigations (to austerity) that the SNP government have had to put in over the years.

“For example, the bedroom tax, maybe you are not aware of the bedroom tax… but that started a long time ago.”

When asked what she meant by “new Scot”, she said it was a “positive” description of someone who has chosen to make Scotland their home.

‘New Scot’ comment was ‘derogatory or disparaging’

The watchdog found that although the term used may not be negative, the context it was used in had the effect of being “derogatory or disparaging”.

The report states: “In short, (Ms van Sweeden) suggested that (Ms Tissera) was likely to be ignorant by virtue of the fact that she had not lived in Scotland for her whole life.

“This is supported by (Ms Tissera’s) feeling that (Ms van Sweeden) was trying to undermine her competence and label her as ‘inferior’ to other Scots because she was not born in Scotland.”

Ms Tissera was born in Sri Lanka and moved to Aberdeen for her university studies.

A British citizen, she became the first woman of colour to be elected as a city councillor in 2022.

Ms van Sweeden has been contacted for comment.