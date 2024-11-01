Report reveals shamed Aberdeen councillor thought ‘racist’ remark was ‘positive and welcoming’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Report reveals shamed Aberdeen councillor thought ‘racist’ remark was ‘positive and welcoming’

Councillor Deena Tissera said Kairin van Sweeden's comment made her feel like an outsider.

By Ellie Milne
Councillors Karin van Sweeden and Deena Tissera
Independent councillor Karin van Sweeden referred to Labour's Deena Tissera as a "new Scot" in a council meeting in October 2023. Images: DC Thomson.

An Aberdeen councillor who made her council colleague “feel like an outsider” breached the code of conduct, it has been ruled.

Kairin van Sweeden referred to Councillor Deena Tissera as a “new Scot” during a scathing dismissal during an Aberdeen City Council meeting in October last year.

Ms Tissera, who was born in Sri Lanka, said the comment suggested she had “just come off the boat” and slammed the “empty” apology she received at the time.

The now-independent councillor, Ms van Sweeden, took a step back from the SNP and referred herself to the Ethical Standards Commissioner hours after the meeting descended into anarchy.

More than a year later, the watchdog has completed its investigation – and found she did breach the code of conduct.

Watchdog investigate Aberdeen councillor comments

The Labour councillor submitted her complaint because felt the use of the wording “new Scot” was “disrespectful and racist”.

Aberdeen Labour councillor Deena Tissera said it was "unbelievable" that Humza Yousaf had not suspended SNP councillor Kairin van Sweeden from his party. Image: Aberdeen Labour
Aberdeen Labour councillor Deena Tissera. Image: Aberdeen Labour.

In response to the findings, Ms Tissera said: “This comment not only undermined my professional competence based on my place of birth, but also suggested I am less Scottish than my peers, making me feel inferior because of my race.

“No one should ever feel this way in their workplace.

“It is crucial that we address racism in all its forms because it has no place in our politics or our workplaces. We must foster an environment of respect and equality.”

The watchdog examined evidence which included the webcast of the council meeting on October 11, 2023.

During this, Ms van Sweeden said: “I realise as a ‘new Scot’, Councillor Tissera maybe doesn’t know about the mitigations (to austerity) that the SNP government have had to put in over the years.

“For example, the bedroom tax, maybe you are not aware of the bedroom tax… but that started a long time ago.”

Kairin van Sweeden.
Kairin van Sweeden stepped away from SNP last year. Image: Kairin van Sweeden.

When asked what she meant by “new Scot”, she said it was a “positive” description of someone who has chosen to make Scotland their home.

‘New Scot’ comment was ‘derogatory or disparaging’

The watchdog found that although the term used may not be negative, the context it was used in had the effect of being “derogatory or disparaging”.

The report states: “In short, (Ms van Sweeden) suggested that (Ms Tissera) was likely to be ignorant by virtue of the fact that she had not lived in Scotland for her whole life.

“This is supported by (Ms Tissera’s) feeling that (Ms van Sweeden) was trying to undermine her competence and label her as ‘inferior’ to other Scots because she was not born in Scotland.”

Ms Tissera was born in Sri Lanka and moved to Aberdeen for her university studies.

A British citizen, she became the first woman of colour to be elected as a city councillor in 2022.

Ms van Sweeden has been contacted for comment.

