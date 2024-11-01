Obsessed ex-boyfriend threatened woman for months before violent home invasion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Obsessed ex-boyfriend threatened woman for months before violent home invasion

Stuart Cooke's abusive behaviour towards the woman escalated to the point that he assaulted her in front of her children.

By David McPhee
Stuart Cooke appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
A jilted ex-boyfriend bombarded his former partner with daily calls for two months before brutally assaulting her in her own home, a court has heard.

Stuart Cooke, 33, sent a series of terrifying messages to the woman telling her he would “smash” her face in and described himself as a “killa” after she refused to rekindle their relationship.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told that six months after the woman had rejected him, Cooke barged into her home and viciously attacked her in the presence of her children.

Following this incident, Cooke continued to threaten and intimidate the woman, causing her to feel unsafe in her own home.

Accused called woman almost daily

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin told the court that the couple’s relationship ended in late 2020 with Cooke asking if they could get back together in November 2021 – an idea the woman rejected.

As a result, Cooke began to persistently call her for two months, sometimes up to 50 times a day.

When she didn’t answer, he would send messages that ranged from telling her he missed her to making threats to cause her harm.

Ms Martin said: “In many of the messages, the accused made threats to ‘smash’ the complainer’s face and tell her that he was a ‘killa’.

“The complainer would block the accused’s telephone number however he would obtain another one in order to make contact with her.”

Often when the women answered the calls, Cooke would shout, swear and make threats to kill her.

Brutal home invasion

In August 2022, the woman was at home with her children when Cooke arrived uninvited.

As soon as she opened the front door, Cooke barged in and headbutted her and punched her in the face, leaving her with a black eye and bruising.

The following month he called her and threatened to smash up her home.

She continued to receive daily telephone calls from Cooke where he made further threats to harm her.

In February 2023, the woman went to police and reported Cooke’s behaviour, showing them screenshots of the threatening messages and the numerous calls and voice notes.

In the dock, Cooke pleaded guilty to one charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and a second charge of engaging in a course of conduct that was abusive to his former partner and which included assaulting her.

‘He refused to accept’ end of relationship

Defence solicitor Laura Gracie told the court that from a young age, her client had struggled with his mental health, which he is currently seeking help with.

“His position is that when the relationship ended, he refused to accept it,” she said.

“He had hoped that he would be able to persuade the complainer to get back together – he knows it’s at an end and he has accepted it.”

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Ian Wallace made Cooke, of Nigg Kirk Road, Aberdeen, subject to a community payback order with supervision for two years and ordered him to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work.

He also ordered him to take part in a domestic abuse programme and put a non-harassment order in place, meaning he cannot approach his former partner for five years.

