Best pictures as fireworks display lights up Stonehaven

Hundreds of people headed to the event on Sunday.

Stonehaven Fireworks Night! Image: Ethan Williams
Stonehaven Fireworks Night! Image: Ethan Williams
By Louise Glen & Heather Fowlie

Stonehaven was lit up in colour during its fireworks display on Sunday night.

Families packed into Mineralwell Park to watch the spectacular show.

Organiser Stonehaven and District Round Table said the event would not have been possible without the support of the community.

It is inviting others to join its voluntary group to keep the event going for future generations.

In addition to the fireworks and bonfire, the roundtable also organised W&H FunFairs to entertain youngsters while there was plenty of food on offer.

Money raised from the event will to community groups and charities.

Aberdeen Fireworks Night will take place on 5 November at Aberdeen Beach Esplanade, promising an evening filled with spectacular fireworks, food stalls, and entertainment for all ages. The fireworks display is set to begin at 7:30 pm

Our photographers Ethan Williams and Kenny Elrick were there to capture the best moments.

Stonehaven Bonfire & Fireworks 2024. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A wonderful display. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Stonehaven Bonfire & Fireworks 2024. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Masie Johnston trying to win a prize. Image: Ethan Williams
Group of boys enjoying the football. Image: Ethan Williams
Adam Riddell on the bungee jump. Image: Ethan Williams
Mariam Riddell on the bungee jump. Image: Ethan Williams
The Simpson Family.  Image: Ethan Williams
Scot medical. Image: Ethan Williams
Dad and daughter enjoying the music. Image: Ethan Williams
The Gibson Family. Image: Ethan Williams
Visitors at the burger stall. Image: Ethan Williams
Ruby posing on the bungee. Image: Ethan Williams
The Wilson Family. Image: Ethan Williams
People enjoying the  Image: Ethan Williams
Macy Robertson and dad Jamie. Image: Ethan Williams
Morgan, Chris, Kirsty and Lyla. Image: Ethan Williams
Scott, Karen and Lily. Image: Ethan Williams
Calam and dad Paul. Image: Ethan Williams
Kids having a go at the football stall. Image: Ethan Williams
Stewart and Lauren enjoying the fireworks. Image: Ethan Williams
Beautiful display. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The fireworks above Stonehaven. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The sky was lit up last night. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Stonehaven Bonfire & Fireworks. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

