It is inviting others to join its voluntary group to keep the event going for future generations.
In addition to the fireworks and bonfire, the roundtable also organised W&H FunFairs to entertain youngsters while there was plenty of food on offer.
Money raised from the event will to community groups and charities.
Aberdeen Fireworks Night will take place on 5 November at Aberdeen Beach Esplanade, promising an evening filled with spectacular fireworks, food stalls, and entertainment for all ages. The fireworks display is set to begin at 7:30 pm
Our photographers Ethan Williams and Kenny Elrick were there to capture the best moments.
Best pictures as fireworks display lights up Stonehaven
