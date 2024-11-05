Exclusive first look inside new Aberdeen Irish pub O’Malley’s after Cafe D’ag refurb

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Exclusive first look inside new Aberdeen Irish pub O’Malley’s after Cafe D’ag refurb

Ahead of opening next week, the venue has been described as an "Irish pub lover's dream".

The Press and Journal spoke to bar manager Neil Strachan while we were given an exclusive look inside. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
By Graham Fleming

The old Cafe D’ag on Aberdeen’s Crown Street has re-opened as Irish bar, O’Malley’s.

Bought over by Big Manny’s Pizza bosses, doors to the new pub and restaurant has now been opened to punters.

Brothers Phil and Ashley Adams, alongside partner Calum Wright, took on the site after it went on the market last February.

They have invested a six-figure sum into the previously derelict venue, giving the iconic space a fresh new look.

O’Malley’s blends the classic Irish bar look with some “modern twists.” Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Former patrons of Cafe D’ag will no doubt be familiar with the lay-out, but the pub now boasts a green lick of paint and Irish-themed decor.

The new city-centre venue offers Big Manny’s iconic pizzas and smash burgers, with additional choices of Irish classics, pub grub and all-day breakfasts.

A wide selection of themed drinks and cocktails are also available, with live music planned.

A “great deal of work” has went into the new venue. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Today, The Press and Journal spoke to bar manager Neil Strachan while we were given an exclusive look inside.

He said that a “great deal of work” had went into reviving the bar.

The new-look bar at O’Malley’s. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

‘Good food and company’ aplenty at O’Malley’s

The 37-year-old said: “Here, it’s all about the craic – that’s what we want this place to be about.

“If you have good Guinness, a great collection of Irish whiskies and a couple of Irish coffees and paired with good food and company – you’re onto a winner.”

O’Malley’s was originally meant to re-open in August, but renovation delays pushed this back to November.

Neil said the final product was worth the extra effort.

Bar manager Neil Strachan invited The Press and Journal down for an exclusive first look at O’Malley’s. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“A great deal of hard work has gone into this. I have been acting as an apprentice and helping many a tradesman these past few months – it has been interesting,” he laughed.

“There are constant struggles and new surprises that come every day, especially with the building being as old as it is.

“But it has been a great learning experience all in all.”

The new pub and restaurant opens on Monday. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

He added: “We are really proud of what we have got in the end, the design was exactly how we intended it to be – a fun, modern Irish bar.

“It’s an Irish pub lover’s dream.”

O’Malley’s will be ‘excellent addition’ to Aberdeen city centre

Neil added that the bar will be an “excellent addition” to the city.

“We are one small piece of the massive puzzle that is the Aberdeen city centre. We have some great neighbours in the area,” he said.

Will you be visiting O’Malley’s? Image: Darell Benns/DC Thomson

“O’Malley’s will be another excellent addition to the Aberdeen city centre – and we are happy to be part of it!”

