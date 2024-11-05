Exclusive first look inside new Aberdeen Irish pub O’Malley’s after Cafe D’ag refurb

The old Cafe D’ag on Aberdeen’s Crown Street has re-opened as Irish bar, O’Malley’s.

Bought over by Big Manny’s Pizza bosses, doors to the new pub and restaurant has now been opened to punters.

Brothers Phil and Ashley Adams, alongside partner Calum Wright, took on the site after it went on the market last February.

They have invested a six-figure sum into the previously derelict venue, giving the iconic space a fresh new look.

Former patrons of Cafe D’ag will no doubt be familiar with the lay-out, but the pub now boasts a green lick of paint and Irish-themed decor.

The new city-centre venue offers Big Manny’s iconic pizzas and smash burgers, with additional choices of Irish classics, pub grub and all-day breakfasts.

A wide selection of themed drinks and cocktails are also available, with live music planned.

Today, The Press and Journal spoke to bar manager Neil Strachan while we were given an exclusive look inside.

He said that a “great deal of work” had went into reviving the bar.

‘Good food and company’ aplenty at O’Malley’s

The 37-year-old said: “Here, it’s all about the craic – that’s what we want this place to be about.

“If you have good Guinness, a great collection of Irish whiskies and a couple of Irish coffees and paired with good food and company – you’re onto a winner.”

O’Malley’s was originally meant to re-open in August, but renovation delays pushed this back to November.

Neil said the final product was worth the extra effort.

“A great deal of hard work has gone into this. I have been acting as an apprentice and helping many a tradesman these past few months – it has been interesting,” he laughed.

“There are constant struggles and new surprises that come every day, especially with the building being as old as it is.

“But it has been a great learning experience all in all.”

He added: “We are really proud of what we have got in the end, the design was exactly how we intended it to be – a fun, modern Irish bar.

“It’s an Irish pub lover’s dream.”

O’Malley’s will be ‘excellent addition’ to Aberdeen city centre

Neil added that the bar will be an “excellent addition” to the city.

“We are one small piece of the massive puzzle that is the Aberdeen city centre. We have some great neighbours in the area,” he said.

“O’Malley’s will be another excellent addition to the Aberdeen city centre – and we are happy to be part of it!”