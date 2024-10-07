The Big Mannys’ story: From bar kitchen to booming franchise – pizza bosses tell all after opening 7th venue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Big Mannys’ story: From bar kitchen to booming franchise – pizza bosses tell all after opening 7th venue

Director Calum Wright spoke to the P&J at the opening of their latest spot at Aberdeen University.

Franchise holders Krisztian Schlachta and Bianka Lutteroty with Calum Wright (left) and Phil Adams (right) of Big Manny's. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Franchise holders Krisztian Schlachta and Bianka Lutteroty with Calum Wright (left) and Phil Adams (right) of Big Manny's. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Graham Fleming

Big Manny’s Pizza’s has opened it’s latest venture – a bustling spot within Aberdeen University.

Scores of hungry students lined up to try the famous Granite City slices today, with a well-oiled machine running in the background on the first day of trading.

Big Manny’s is expanding fast, so we took the chance to to sit down with director, Calum Wright, on launch day to reflect on how far the brand has come in five years.

Franchise holder Bianka Lutteroty serving up hot slices for hungry students today. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Slicing and serving hot pizza to hundreds of customers now comes naturally to Big Manny’s staff – but Calum revealed that getting here has seen some “facepalm moments”, as well as a lot of hard work.

He also revealed the story of a frantic opening day at The Adam Lounge, their first location.

Hectic opening night at Big Manny’s Pizza

“On the first night of opening on Holburn Street, we never actually thought about what would happen to the pizzas once they were ready. We just assumed that the customers would always be there on time to collect when they were done,” he said.

“But of course they can be late, or there can be large queues to collect.

“Within 60 seconds every order slot we had for the night was filled. The device almost crashed with the orders we had coming in.

Students line up for lunch. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“We decided to turn the orders off. But even then we had five hours worth or orders to make up – and with no hot plate we were having to keep them warm on top of the oven.

“We definitely kicked ourselves at the end of the night, and we learned that hot lights are certainly important

“We are a much slicker operation now from when we first started.”

Calum said he isn’t surprised to see the business do as well as it has.

He added: “The success of the business was never in doubt for me.

“We knew it would be good but we just never knew on what scale it would be successful – and if it wasn’t we’d work on it until it was.”

Big Manny’s Pizza beginnings

Calum, working alongside founders brothers Phil and Ashley Adams, also revealed how the trio started working together during lockdown, when he was running a food page on Instagram.

“They already had the idea of the whole Big Manny’s brand, and I already knew how to make pizza,” he explained.

“At the time it was just something to do during Covid, and we just wanted food to sell in-house at the Adam Lounge – it wasn’t anything more than that.”

Calum, centre, is now considered Phil and Ashley’s “adopted brother” 

They went on to open Pittodrie Street six months later, and could not keep up with orders.

“Within a year, franchising talk began with Codona’s approaching us for a location,” Calum continued.

“As soon as we announced publicly that we were franchising, we started to get calls from loads of different people.”

Within a few months their Inverurie location followed, which is the moment Big Manny’s began to “snowball”.

Stonehaven’s Redcloak Drive location opened thereafter, followed by Banchory last month.

Big Manny’s trio striking ‘while iron is hot’

Despite the rapid speed of expansion for the Big Manny’s brand, Calum added the trio are taking it one step at a time.

“We didn’t intentionally plan to open Banchory so close to Stonehaven – these opportunities just come at us and we take them, because we have great guys to run them,” he said.

“We have had more emails from people wanting to franchise other locations – it’s non-stop.

“But we are cautious not to expand too fast. We are trying to do it at a controlled pace, but at the same time you have to strike while the iron is hot.”

Big Manny’s Pizza expanded into The Stag Hotel in Banchory las month. Pictured from from left to right is franchisee Karan Batra, Calum Wright, Bruce McCombie, Mark Anderson and Scott McCombie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Now, Calum says the sky is the limit for Big Manny’s.

With further expansions in the works, he jokes that big name franchises such as Domino’s may have to watch their backs.

He added: “Domino’s is one of the most successful food franchises on the planet, so we have a while until we catch up with them.

“I think we are almost matching them for locations now in Aberdeen. We have our eye on them for sure.”

