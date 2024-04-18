Big Manny’s Pizza bosses to turn derelict Café D’ag into new Irish pub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Big Manny’s Pizza bosses to turn derelict Café D’ag into new Irish pub

EXCLUSIVE: The Adams brothers, speaking to the Press and Journal, have revealed new plans for a Crown Street bar.

By Graham Fleming
The owners of The Adam Lounge are now taking on the Crown Street spot. From left to right - Ashley Adams, Philip Adams and operations manager Neil Strachan. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The owners of The Adam Lounge are now taking on the Crown Street spot. From left to right - Ashley Adams, Philip Adams and operations manager Neil Strachan. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Big Manny’s Pizza bosses have revealed grand plans to revive the old Café D’ag on Aberdeen’s Crown Street.

Brothers Phil and Ashley Adams confirmed today they will convert the space into a brand new Irish pub opening this summer.

With an opening date pencilled in around either late June or July, they say it will be “an ideal place to spend an evening”.

Pumping a six-figure investment into the venue, Phil and Ashley said the opening highlights their commitment to Aberdeen’s city centre.

The brothers already own The Adam Lounge on Holburn Street. 

Cafe D’ag went on the market in February 2023. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Work is currently moving at pace to “refresh” the derelict space which will distance itself from their Big Manny’s Pizza brand, offering traditional pub grub, all-day breakfasts and cocktails.

With a name for the venue yet to be decided, the new pub is also set to create more than 20 city centre jobs.

Cafe D’ag went on the market last February. 

Bar aims to be night life ‘focal point’

Co-owner Phil, speaking exclusively to The Press and Journal, said: “The plan is to open an Irish sports bar which is a good eatery, and altogether a good place to meet and to spend your whole evening.

“We also own the Adam Lounge over on Holburn Street, and we have been looking to expand, waiting for the right venue to come up.

“We thought the Cafe D’ag site had already been sold, but then it was brought back to our attention. We walked in for a viewing and instantly thought ‘we need to get this place.'”

“The style of the venue lends itself very well to being a traditional Irish bar that we can add a modern twist to while keeping the character of it.

“We will be open seven days a week for food and there will be all day breakfasts served with an extensive cocktail menu, as well as a traditional pub food menu as well.

“This is a long term plan to be a focal point in the pub scene in Aberdeen and restore it to the operation that the venue deserves.”

The Adam Lounge has become a popular sports bar, with the appeal of Big Manny’s Pizza too

Big investment into Aberdeen city centre

Phil and Ashley also sang the praise of their new location on Crown Street, hailing the neighbouring nightlife venues just on their doorstep.

“We think there’s a lot more footfall here in the evenings, it’s in the centre of town – we are sandwiched between two other great operators The Stag and Legends Bar,” Phil continued.

“The train station is also right around the corner, it’s just a great location.

“We are investing, there is this regeneration of Union Street going on, and we are just off of it.

“We are all local lads and we are proud of our city – so if people like us don’t invest into it then who will?

“When others are closing, we are biting the bullet and opening.

“We have done really well over on Holburn Street with our rebrand there.

“It will be a different type of venture, but why wouldn’t we take our experience elsewhere in the centre of Aberdeen?”

Exclusive: Drug-dealing Aberdeen pub boss Paul Clarkson ordered to forfeit £65,000

