Big Manny’s Pizza bosses to turn derelict Café D’ag into new Irish pub

Big Manny’s Pizza bosses have revealed grand plans to revive the old Café D’ag on Aberdeen’s Crown Street.

Brothers Phil and Ashley Adams confirmed today they will convert the space into a brand new Irish pub opening this summer.

With an opening date pencilled in around either late June or July, they say it will be “an ideal place to spend an evening”.

Pumping a six-figure investment into the venue, Phil and Ashley said the opening highlights their commitment to Aberdeen’s city centre.

The brothers already own The Adam Lounge on Holburn Street.

Work is currently moving at pace to “refresh” the derelict space which will distance itself from their Big Manny’s Pizza brand, offering traditional pub grub, all-day breakfasts and cocktails.

With a name for the venue yet to be decided, the new pub is also set to create more than 20 city centre jobs.

Cafe D’ag went on the market last February.

Bar aims to be night life ‘focal point’

Co-owner Phil, speaking exclusively to The Press and Journal, said: “The plan is to open an Irish sports bar which is a good eatery, and altogether a good place to meet and to spend your whole evening.

“We also own the Adam Lounge over on Holburn Street, and we have been looking to expand, waiting for the right venue to come up.

“We thought the Cafe D’ag site had already been sold, but then it was brought back to our attention. We walked in for a viewing and instantly thought ‘we need to get this place.'”

“The style of the venue lends itself very well to being a traditional Irish bar that we can add a modern twist to while keeping the character of it.

“We will be open seven days a week for food and there will be all day breakfasts served with an extensive cocktail menu, as well as a traditional pub food menu as well.

“This is a long term plan to be a focal point in the pub scene in Aberdeen and restore it to the operation that the venue deserves.”

Big investment into Aberdeen city centre

Phil and Ashley also sang the praise of their new location on Crown Street, hailing the neighbouring nightlife venues just on their doorstep.

“We think there’s a lot more footfall here in the evenings, it’s in the centre of town – we are sandwiched between two other great operators The Stag and Legends Bar,” Phil continued.

“The train station is also right around the corner, it’s just a great location.

“We are investing, there is this regeneration of Union Street going on, and we are just off of it.

“We are all local lads and we are proud of our city – so if people like us don’t invest into it then who will?

“When others are closing, we are biting the bullet and opening.

“We have done really well over on Holburn Street with our rebrand there.

“It will be a different type of venture, but why wouldn’t we take our experience elsewhere in the centre of Aberdeen?”