AWPR restricted at Cleanhill Roundabout after early morning collision

The AWPR is currently restricted northbound following a collision in the early morning.

Police and emergency services were called to the busy road after 4am today, Wednesday, November 6.

According to Traffic Scotland, the accident took place at Cleanhill Roundabout, at the junction of the A90 with the A956.

Road users are advised to use caution on approach and to expect delays.

Traffic Scotland’s website reads: “The A90 is currently restricted northbound at Cleanhill Roundabout due to a road traffic incident.

“Motorists are advised to use caution on approach and allow extra time for their journey.”

Police Scotland have been approached for comment.

SAS has also been contacted.

