Gallery: Night sky illuminated by spectacular Aberdeen firework display

Crowds gathered on Aberdeen’s beachfront to watch the much-anticipated fireworks display from the the city’s North Pier this year.

The annual spectacle is a much-loved event in the Granite City’s calendar drawing thousands to the beachfront.

For the first time ever the fireworks display kicked off from the city’s North Pier as opposed to the beach itself due to ongoing construction work.

Incredible bangs and dazzling colours soon illuminated the night sky, as Aberdonians watched from designated areas including the Esplanade and across at St Fittick’s Park.

While it might have been a rather chilly night, food truck vendors were on hand with something warm and filling.

Our photographer Kenny Elrick was at the event to capture the “oohs” and “ahhs” from those in attendance.