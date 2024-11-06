Gallery: Night sky illuminated by spectacular Aberdeen firework display

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gallery: Night sky illuminated by spectacular Aberdeen firework display

Thousands gathered along the beach to see the display from the North Pier this year.

Aberdeen fireworks night. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
Aberdeen fireworks night. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
By Ross Hempseed & Emma Grady

Crowds gathered on Aberdeen’s beachfront to watch the much-anticipated fireworks display from the the city’s North Pier this year.

The annual spectacle is a much-loved event in the Granite City’s calendar drawing thousands to the beachfront.

For the first time ever the fireworks display kicked off from the city’s North Pier as opposed to the beach itself due to ongoing construction work.

Incredible bangs and dazzling colours soon illuminated the night sky, as Aberdonians watched from designated areas including the Esplanade and across at St Fittick’s Park.

While it might have been a rather chilly night, food truck vendors were on hand with something warm and filling.

Our photographer Kenny Elrick was at the event to capture the “oohs” and “ahhs” from those in attendance.

Families and friends out to enjoy the fireworks.
Sisters Abbie (8) and Hannah Maker (5)
Making memories with loved ones on fireworks night.
Fireworks and fun with the family.
Amber Law, 4 years old.
Tudor Clarke (8) and sister Adeline Clarke (5)
Adeline Clarke, 5 years old, holding up her magic wands.
(L-R) Kacey Duncan (6)  Cody Duncan (8) Aimee Forbes (9) with their light sabers.
Friends out to enjoy the fireworks in Aberdeen.
A beautiful display of colours. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
A beautiful display of colours.
Large crowds gathered to watch the fireworks in Aberdeen.
Lighting up the sky one firework at a time.
Spectators enjoying the view.
Beautiful red lights up the sky and the water.
Another wonderful display!
Each firework brought a different colour to the sky.
Friends catching up and staying warm with some hot drinks.
Families gathered with their children to watch the show.
Cant forget about the hot food and drinks, a welcome bonus on the night.
An array of colours filled the sky.
A wonderful turnout for a fantastic display.

 

Conversation