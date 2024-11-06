Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Gallery: Night sky illuminated by spectacular Aberdeen firework display Thousands gathered along the beach to see the display from the North Pier this year. Aberdeen fireworks night. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson By Ross Hempseed & Emma Grady November 6 2024, 9:30 am November 6 2024, 9:30 am Share Gallery: Night sky illuminated by spectacular Aberdeen firework display Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/6620762/aberdeen-fireworks-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Crowds gathered on Aberdeen’s beachfront to watch the much-anticipated fireworks display from the the city’s North Pier this year. The annual spectacle is a much-loved event in the Granite City’s calendar drawing thousands to the beachfront. For the first time ever the fireworks display kicked off from the city’s North Pier as opposed to the beach itself due to ongoing construction work. Incredible bangs and dazzling colours soon illuminated the night sky, as Aberdonians watched from designated areas including the Esplanade and across at St Fittick’s Park. While it might have been a rather chilly night, food truck vendors were on hand with something warm and filling. Our photographer Kenny Elrick was at the event to capture the “oohs” and “ahhs” from those in attendance. Families and friends out to enjoy the fireworks. Sisters Abbie (8) and Hannah Maker (5) Making memories with loved ones on fireworks night. Fireworks and fun with the family. Amber Law, 4 years old. Tudor Clarke (8) and sister Adeline Clarke (5) Adeline Clarke, 5 years old, holding up her magic wands. (L-R) Kacey Duncan (6) Cody Duncan (8) Aimee Forbes (9) with their light sabers. Friends out to enjoy the fireworks in Aberdeen. A beautiful display of colours. Large crowds gathered to watch the fireworks in Aberdeen. Lighting up the sky one firework at a time. Spectators enjoying the view. Beautiful red lights up the sky and the water. Another wonderful display! Each firework brought a different colour to the sky. Friends catching up and staying warm with some hot drinks. Families gathered with their children to watch the show. Cant forget about the hot food and drinks, a welcome bonus on the night. An array of colours filled the sky. A wonderful turnout for a fantastic display.
