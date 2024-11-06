Police close Aberdeen roads after discovery of ‘suspicious’ package

A suspicious package has been found in Aberdeen.

Police confirmed the discovery was made at Lemon Place in the city at about 1.40pm.

A number of roads in the area have been cordoned off by officers, including a section of Park Street and Park Road.

Members of the public are being asked to stay away until further notice.

The package, which has been described by police as “potentially suspicious”, was found on Lemon Place.

There are several blocks of flats along the lane which can be accessed from Park Street and Lemon Street.

Police tape has been put up across the roads and pavements between Summerfield Terrace and Roslin Place with officers on patrol at each end.

Emergency services called after package found at Lemon Place in Aberdeen

A spokesperson from the police said: “Emergency services are in attendance at Lemon Place, Aberdeen following a report of a potentially suspicious package being found around 1.40pm.

“A cordon has been put in place and roads in the surrounding area have been closed.

“The public is asked to avoid the area. Inquiries are ongoing.”

The fire service confirmed they were contacted to assist police at 2.55pm.

Three appliances have been dispatched and crews are on standby waiting for instruction.

